Kind Home Solutions Announced as Colorado Companies to Watch Award Winner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Home Solutions, a Denver based painting company , is thrilled to announce that they have been finalized as a winner of the 2020 Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) Award. This award is given to local Colorado companies that are growing and adding revenue and jobs to the Colorado economy. The mission statement of CCTW is "To empower 2nd Stage companies who fuel the economic fire of Colorado". The award gala was held virtually on Friday, September 18th where the 50 winners were announced.

CCTW, sponsored by Bank of America and founded in 2009, is in its 12th year of awarding 2nd stage businesses in Colorado. Every year, there are over 1,000 nominations for the award. Businesses can be nominated by anyone in the community, but nominations typically come from different service providers such as attorneys, bankers, accountants, and public relations professionals. Nominations also come from economic development professionals; trade, business and community associations; the media; and universities. From the 1,000+ nominees, 100 semi-finalists are selected by the judges panel and then 50 finalists are chosen from this field.

The 50 finalists this year represent all areas of Colorado and a wide variety of industries. They include women owned businesses, startups, and established companies. They own patents, they operate single or multiple locations and contribute greatly to their communities. These 50 winners also employ nearly 1,900 full time workers and are projected to generate more than $535 million in revenue in 2020.

Kind Home Solutions is a family owned and operated home painting and roofing business located in Englewood, CO. Serving the Denver Metro Area, they have been in business for 3 years, and are growing exponentially. With 18 employees and counting, they are contributing to the local economy in multiple ways, from providing jobs to spending money with local businesses. These and other factors were considered during the award process, and are what ultimately led to Kind Home Solutions being one of the 50 finalists.

Media Contact:

Christian Stack

[email protected]

SOURCE Kind Home Solutions

Related Links

https://www.kindhomesolutions.com/

