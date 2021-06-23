KIND Illuminates the New York City Skyline with Rainbow Lights to Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community

For those unable to attend the light display, KIND invites people from across the country to join the company in its support of the LGBTQ+ community by texting "Pride" to 1-833-623-KIND. For every text message received by July 1 st , KIND will donate $1 to its long-standing partner, the Ali Forney Center (AFC), the nation's largest non-profit organization aiding homeless LGTBQ+ youth, with a maximum donation of $10,000, in addition to a $50,000 donation being made by the company to aid the AFC's healthcare and shelter services.

Since its founding in 2004, KIND has championed kindness as a transformative force for good – it encourages people to step out of their comfort zones, connect in authentic ways and elevate communities that haven't received their fair share of kindness. KIND's celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, including its third annual, special-edition KIND® PRIDE Bar, is part of its KIND Snack & Give Back Project, a multi-year program that builds upon KIND's mission to inspire kindness and empathy.

"KIND is proud to honor the LGBTQ+ community as we continue to work together to build a brighter world that is equal, inclusive and equitable for us all," says Keysha Bell-Brown, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Chair at KIND. "With our rainbow lights, we recognize the many people across the country that represent these values."

In conjunction with the light tribute and its donation text messaging program, KIND will continue its support of the AFC by featuring information about the AFC and the colors of the Pride flag on its KIND® PRIDE Bar packaging. The KIND® PRIDE Bar is available in one flavor, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, and will be sold online at kindsnacks.com, Walmart.com, Boxed.com and Amazon.com as well as in-store at Whole Foods, CVS, Hy-vee, Hannaford's, Stop & Shop and while supplies last.

"KIND continues to be an integral partner to the Ali Forney Center in furthering our mission to protect LGBTQ+ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently," says Alexander Roque, President and Executive Director of the Ali Forney Center. "We're excited to have the opportunity to spotlight our community in such a beautiful way, while furthering aid to those most vulnerable."

For more information on how to join KIND's Pride efforts, visit kindsnacks.com and follow @KINDSnacks on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . To see the lights in New York City, visit us at 115 7th Avenue South between 9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. on June 23rd and June 24th.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Our family of over 100 snacks all lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient, such as nuts, whole grains, fruit, and are not made with genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, both the KIND brand and The KIND Foundation seek to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky . To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube.

About the Ali Forney Center

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest organization dedicated to homeless LGBTQ+ youth. AFC is committed to providing these young people with safe, dignified, nurturing environments where their needs for housing and support can be met, and where they can begin to put their lives back together. AFC is proud to offer the nation's only dedicated transgender housing program for trans-identified homeless young people. AFC is also dedicated to promoting awareness of the plight of homeless LGBTQ+ youth in the United States with the goal of generating responses on local and national levels from government funders, foundations, and the LGBTQ+ community. For more information, please visit www.aliforneycenter.org .

