KIND Launches Registered Dietitian Matching Platform to Support Health and Well-Being of Americans

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) unveiled KIND RD Connect , a platform that matches registered dietitians (RDs) with people that are looking for nutrition support. The participating RDs are part of KIND's Nutrition Collective, a community of nutrition professionals who share KIND's passion for inspiring people to live healthier lives.

The launch comes as our country continues to face an unprecedented health crisis. Access to nutrition education and resources is fundamental in keeping Americans healthy and has become increasingly challenging during the pandemic. 80% of individuals want to practice more self-care, yet 41% of U.S. adults are avoiding medical care. KIND RD Connect, live today through February 18, 2021, seeks to help solve these challenges by offering access to 3,000 RD nutritional sessions to Americans seeking support in a convenient, no-cost way.

"At KIND, the health and well-being of Americans remains our highest priority," says Daniel Lubetzky, Founder and Executive Chairman of KIND. "There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty surrounding the impacts of the COVID-19 spread and, now more than ever, self-care is essential when it comes to taking care of our physical and emotional-well beings."

Upon visiting rdconnect.kindsnacks.com, participants will be matched with registered dietitians that are licensed in their state of residence, and will be able to choose an expert that aligns best with their lifestyle and wellness goals.

"There has never been a more critical time for people to learn more about nutrition from credible resources and to take care of their bodies with healthy, whole foods," says Lyssie Lakatos, Registered Dietitian and Certified Personal Trainer. "I am thrilled to be supporting KIND and its mission to improve the health and wellbeing of Americans."

For years, KIND has championed nutrition and challenged the status quo, from petitioning the FDA to update its labeling regulations to empowering people to make better, informed choices about health. KIND has raised the bar for health and wellness by:

KIND RD Connect is in response to the release of KIND's 2021 food & nutrition trend report, which forecasts the top ten food & nutrition trends for the New Year. The report is a compilation of thinking from the KIND Nutrition Collective, experts and practitioners within the food and nutrition industry. Key trends include the continued prevalence of telehealth services, the return of oils, new forms of pistachio nuts, and the rise in upcycled ingredients, among others.

