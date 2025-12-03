Kind Lending Appoints Veteran Finance Leader Brett Stubbs as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending announced the appointment of Brett Stubbs as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 9, 2025. His appointment follows a planned transition with Gary Fabian, who has served as the company's CFO since its founding and will retire at the end of the year after an accomplished, decades-long career in financial leadership.

Kind Lending proudly announces the appointment of Brett Stubbs as Chief Financial Officer. Brett’s extensive financial expertise and leadership come at a time of strong momentum for the company. His appointment follows a planned transition with Gary Fabian, who has served as CFO since Kind Lending’s founding and will retire at year-end after an accomplished, decades-long career in financial leadership.

Brett and Gary have worked in close partnership to ensure a smooth and intentional transition of responsibilities. Gary will continue supporting the handoff through December 31, 2025, reflecting his deep commitment to Kind Lending's long-term stability and success.

Brett joins Kind Lending at a moment of strong forward momentum. The company has expanded its national presence, delivered year-over-year production gains, and earned multiple industry accolades, including top rankings from Scotsman Guide and ongoing Top Workplace honors. He brings more than 25 years of financial and operational expertise, with a history of leading organizational transformation, strengthening infrastructure, and building highly effective teams. His strategic perspective and analytical rigor will support Kind Lending's next stage of growth.

"Having Brett and Gary collaborate during this transition has been incredibly valuable," said Yvonne Ketchum, President of Kind Lending. "This thoughtful approach allows Brett to step in with a deep understanding of our operations while honoring Gary's foundational role. It positions us for continued strength and long-term success."

"Gary has been a pillar of Kind Lending since day one," added Glenn Stearns, Founder and CEO. "We are profoundly grateful for his leadership and the financial framework he built. His guidance has been instrumental to our growth. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Brett, whose expertise and vision will help propel Kind Lending into its next chapter."

This leadership transition reinforces Kind Lending's commitment to intentional succession planning, strong financial stewardship, and a forward-looking strategy designed to drive sustained performance and market leadership in 2026 and beyond.

About Kind Lending

Kind Lending is the fastest-growing wholesale lender in the country, revolutionizing the mortgage banking landscape and forging a new identity in the industry. Founded in 2020 by visionary Glenn Stearns and based in Irvine, California, Kind is on a mission to deliver seamless, swift loan approval processes through passionate and friendly professionals. At Kind Lending, kindness is not merely a sentiment but a proactive force for change, driving meaningful interactions with every client. This culture of innovation and excellence elevates Kind beyond just a business; it is a movement fueled by a passion to create a better experience for all.

