Kind Lending Expands Leadership: Chief Production Officer Delfino Aguilar to Oversee Both Wholesale and Retail Channels

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending proudly announces the appointment of Delfino Aguilar as Chief Production Officer, a role that expands his leadership to include oversight of Retail, Third-Party Origination (TPO), and all production divisions across the organization.

In this expanded capacity, Aguilar will guide Kind Lending's efforts to drive greater alignment, innovation, and cultural cohesion across all origination channels - advancing the company's vision of unity and growth under a shared leadership framework.

Kind Lending strengthens its leadership with Delfino Aguilar’s expanded role as Chief Production Officer, guiding Wholesale, Retail, and all production divisions toward unity and continued growth.

"Delfino has always embodied the heart of Kind - courage, innovation, and relentless passion for our people," said Glenn Stearns, Founder and CEO of Kind Lending. "I've had the privilege of working alongside Delfino for nearly 15 years, and I've witnessed firsthand his integrity, determination, and commitment to lifting others up. His leadership has already reshaped the TPO landscape, and he's the ideal person to bring that same energy and vision to all production channels. This move positions Kind for a bold next chapter of growth and cohesion."

From the very beginning, Delfino has played a pivotal role in shaping Kind's success story. With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industry, his influence has extended far beyond production metrics - building lasting relationships, strengthening operations, and empowering teams and partners alike. Under his direction, Kind's TPO division rose to become one of the top five wholesale lenders in the nation in just five years. His forward-thinking leadership and deep connection to the broker community have made a lasting impact on how Kind does business and how its culture continues to thrive.

"This is an exciting chapter for Kind," said Yvonne Ketchum, President of Kind Lending. "Working with Delfino over the years, I've seen how he lifts teams, champions our culture, and drives innovation with purpose. He doesn't just deliver results; he strengthens the relationships and shared values that make Kind Lending unlike any other lender.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role and lead all production channels," said Delfino. "All channels share the same purpose: helping our partners and borrowers succeed while delivering thoughtful solutions with kindness. By bringing our teams closer together, sharing insights, and aligning around this common mission, we can really level up together"

Under Aguilar's leadership, Kind Lending continues to strengthen its commitment to technology, innovation, transparency, and partnership - creating an environment where people and performance go hand in hand. His new role leading all production divisions positions Kind for its next phase of strategic growth and reinforces the company's belief that kindness, when combined with leadership and vision, drives lasting success.

About Kind Lending

Kind Lending is the fastest-growing wholesale lender in the country, revolutionizing the mortgage banking landscape and forging a new identity in the industry. Founded in 2020 by visionary Glenn Stearns and based in Irvine, California, Kind is on a mission to deliver seamless, swift loan approval processes through passionate and friendly professionals. At Kind Lending, kindness is not merely a sentiment but a proactive force for change, driving meaningful interactions with every client. This culture of innovation and excellence elevates Kind beyond just a business; it is a movement fueled by a passion to create a better experience for all.

