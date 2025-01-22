KIND Ushers in the New Year with All KINDs of Good: Consumers Shouldn't Have to Choose Between "Good" and "Good for You"

Offering bed rotting enthusiasts the ultimate 'rotting' self-care experience, KIND is launching the KINDest Bed Rotting Experience sweepstakes, inviting KIND fans* the chance to win the ultimate curated bed rotting experience: a cozy day of rest and recharge in the comfort of a luxurious hotel bed, curated with bed rotting essentials including KIND Snacks. And for those who like to bed rot in style, KIND is launching the KINDest Bed Rotting Essentials Kits featuring an ultra-cozy hoodie for two – for two bed rotting besties to lounge and enjoy a self-care moment together. The hoodie features two KIND® bar-sized snack pockets, and the kit includes KIND® Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt bars and KIND® ZEROg Added Sugar Caramel Almond and Sea Salt bars, both of which fit perfectly into the snack pockets made for the kindest bed rotting experience.

"Although KIND delivers All Kinds of Good to our consumers year-round, we know there's a lot of discussion around what is good vs. good for you this time of year," said Osher Hoberman, Chief Marketing Officer at KIND Snacks. "Whether it be snacking with your favorite KIND product or bed rotting, we're delighted to offer options that are both good and good for you – for on the go or when taking a pause for self-care."

"Amanda and I are all about bed rotting, the moments we get to be horizontal in bed are always my favorite. It's our version of self-care and the time we get to dissect the weekend and chill out before another busy week," said Ciara Miller. "To start the new year, we wanted to team up with KIND to embrace the things that actually feel good and are good for us too, like enjoying a delicious KIND bar while we bed rot," added Amanda Batula.

For fans in CT, NJ, NY or PA, enter for a chance to win* a one-night hotel stay for a luxurious day of bed rotting by visiting www.kindestbedrotting.com 2. KINDest Bed Rotting Essentials Kits are available for $39.99 on KIND's TikTok Shop starting today; limited quantities available, while supplies last.

For more information on this campaign, visit kindsnacks.com/bed-rot or follow along at @kindsnacks on TikTok and Instagram.

Catch up with Ciara and Amanda when "Summer House" season nine premieres Wednesday, Feb 12 at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo and streaming next day on Peacock.

* No purchase necessary. Void outside of CT, NJ, NY, PA and where prohibited. Open to legal U.S. residents of CT, NJ, NY or PA, who are at least 18 years of age and the age of majority in their state/jurisdiction of residence as of date of entry. Sweepstakes start 8:00 AM ET on January 22, 2025 and end 11:59 PM ET on March 31, 2025. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for official rules, odds, and prize details, visit: kindestbedrotting.com. Sponsored by KIND LLC.

