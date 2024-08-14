KIND Taps into Millennial Nostalgia, Serving Up Comic Relief and School-Friendly Snacks During Parents' Most Stressful Time of Year

Launching on KIND social channels today, the two TV stars-turned-parents will return to the beach to commiserate with parents everywhere around the dreaded annual stressful back-to-school transition. KIND is joining forces with Cavallari and Spelling in hopes of sharing a laugh with parents, all while helping families discover the new KIND Kids soft-baked bars as their go-to, school-friendly2 snack choice that both kids and parents love.

"My school days seemed so much simpler back in the day, but now, as a mom of three, getting back into the routine can feel overwhelming," says Kristin Cavallari. "Finding a snack my kids love that I feel good about can be a challenge, but KIND Kids bars are the perfect solution for busy families like mine. My kids can't get enough of the delicious flavors, and I love knowing I'm giving them something nutritious. They've quickly become a staple in our household!"

The KIND Kids new soft-baked bars are crafted with 100% whole-grain oats, have 5g of protein, and are school-friendly2. With classic flavors like Chocolate Chip and Blueberry Muffin, KIND Kids bars are a go-to, nutritious and delicious snack that kids and parents will both love.

"Parents tell us all the time how stressful back-to-school season is. Finding a school-friendly snack kids love, and that parents feel good about packing in their kids' lunchboxes should not be hard. With our new KIND Kids bars, we're hoping to make both back-to-school season and all future snack planning easier, not to mention more delicious and nutritious," said Chief Marketing Officer at KIND, Osher Hoberman.

Parents looking to try the new KIND Kids bars are in luck as KIND has also teamed up with DashMart, DoorDash's own grocery and convenience store, to deliver free samples of KIND Kids bars straight to their door! Starting August 21st, DashMart will include a complimentary KIND Kids bar in all orders3 for families nationwide to get a taste of the new bar. KIND Kids are available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $4.99.

For more information, visit KindSnacks.com and follow KIND on social media for can't miss back-to-school content this August!

1 Weiss, S. R. (2019, July 30). 60% of parents lose sleep over the back-to-school season—here are 5 ways to avoid that. Motherly. https://www.mother.ly/back-to-school/how-to-ease-back-to-school-stress-for-parents/

2 KIND defines school-friendly as a gluten-free snack with no tree nuts or peanuts. Please check with your local school district to confirm that this product meets its requirements.

3 While supplies last; available in select cities nationwide where DashMart locations exist.

About KIND Snacks

Since Day 1, KIND has had a vision for a kinder and healthier world. A world in which people never have to choose between what tastes good, feels good, and does good when it comes to their snacking.

It's why, today, we like to say we're on a mission to pioneer nourishment for all.

Our iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category back in 2004. Now, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. All of KIND's products lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient – like nuts or whole grains – and do not contain genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners. It's all KINDs of good.

To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

SOURCE KIND Healthy Snacks