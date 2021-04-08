Kindbody Continues Rapid Expansion as It Opens Second New Market in Two Weeks with State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic and Lab in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a fast-growing health and technology company, today announced its newest fertility clinic and IVF lab in Atlanta, GA. Located in Buckhead at 3005 Peachtree Road, at the corner of Pharr Road, the 4,200 square foot location is the latest milestone in the company's national growth plan and its first location in the Southeast. After its Silicon Valley opening last month, the expansion marks the company's second clinic launch in two weeks and eighth to date, all providing preconception through postpartum care directly to employers and consumers.

Kindbody Atlanta Clinic Kindbody Atlanta Clinic

Kindbody is reinventing the fertility and family-building industry through convenient retail-level locations, a robust telehealth platform, mobile clinics, and a partner network of 300+ practices across the country. The company leverages its proprietary technology to enable a seamless continuum of care, offering easy access to fertility, gynecology and wellness services, both in clinic and virtual.

In addition to Atlanta, the company owns and operates locations in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New Jersey, with locations in Austin, Orlando, Denver and Minneapolis opening in 2021. The company's rapid expansion in high traffic areas, where consumers live and work, is a reflection of the growing demand for family-building services from patients and employers alike. Increasingly, both self-insured and fully-insured employers are offering a fertility and family-building benefit, contributing to double-digit annual growth. Today, Kindbody has 40 employer clients, half which are self-insured, representing more than 150,000 covered lives.

Kindbody's diverse clinical team and 89 Net Promoter Score (NPS) demonstrate its commitment to more inclusive, patient-centered care. Atlanta native Dr. Sicily Garvin, Reproductive Endocrinologist (REI) and Practice Manager of Kindbody Atlanta, commented, "I couldn't be more thrilled to bring Kindbody to my hometown. Atlanta has a large Black population, who are disproportionately impacted by fertility issues and I'm honored to provide inclusive fertility care. I am proud to create a space for patients to build their families and for many Atlanta residents to see themselves in their providers and clinical care team." Dr. Garvin, who completed her residency in Ob/Gyn at John Hopkins Hospital and her REI fellowship at Wayne State University, will be joined by veteran board-certified Ob/Gyn and Reproductive Endocrinologist, Dr. Kristen Cain, who has treated thousands of patients in her two decades of experience in the Northeast and Midwest. After completing her REI fellowship at UCLA, Dr. Cain grew the largest fertility practice and the first donor egg bank on Long Island, NY, saying, "Most same sex couples are not 'infertile', they simply need donor eggs or donor sperm to complete their family-building dreams. After years of experience, I have a passion for helping make their dreams come true, as cost-effectively as possible."

Kindbody was founded by Gina Wright Bartasi, who has deep connections to Atlanta and is eager to serve Atlanta's diverse employer and patient population with this newest clinic. Wright Bartasi founded The Leader Publishing Group in Atlanta in 1997, which published several local business magazines, including Business to Business, Atlanta Woman and Catalyst. "Returning to Atlanta was a natural choice with 16 Fortune 500 companies headquartered here," said Wright Bartasi, adding, "I've been fortunate to maintain so many of my Atlanta friendships from 20 years ago, including our Southeast business lead, Rebecca Heery, our Board director, Kathy Harris, and our law firm, Nelson Mullins. The city continues to innovate and thrive with just as much warm-natured hospitality as it's always had."

In addition to Founder/CEO, Gina Wright Bartasi, Kindbody is led by an experienced team of healthcare and business executives including President Annbeth Eschbach, previously Founder/CEO of Exhale Spa, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lynn Westphal, previously at Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Center at Stanford University Medical Center, Chief Commercial Officer Cindy Gentry, an industry veteran from Mercer, and Founding Physician Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, previously of Mount Sinai Health System in New York. Kindbody leverages modern technology and state-of-the-art facilities to deliver superior outcomes and a seamless experience for all.

To schedule an appointment in Atlanta or any other Kindbody clinic, visit www.kindbody.com.

About Kindbody

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and family-building services at signature Kindbody clinics and a network of 300+ partner clinics. With a mission to deliver a more welcoming, inclusive experience for all, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to enable high-touch care and superior outcomes at lower prices. Founded in 2018 by CEO Gina Wright Bartasi, Kindbody has raised a total of $64 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Rock Springs Capital, Claritas Capital and TQ Ventures. Learn more at www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Amandalyn Jones

[email protected]

1-855-KND-BODY

SOURCE Kindbody