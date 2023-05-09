Kindbody Named to 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Leading National Fertility Clinic Network and Family-Building Benefits Provider for Employers Recognized for Revolutionizing the Delivery of Reproductive Healthcare

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced it was named to the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. The annual list from CNBC recognizes private, venture-backed companies whose innovations are changing the world by revolutionizing their industries and the everyday lives of consumers. Kindbody was recognized for its technology-driven, consumer-centric approach which has helped reduce the stigma surrounding fertility, democratized access to care, and revolutionized the way care is delivered in the U.S.

Since 2018, Kindbody has led the reproductive health industry in innovation, as the only family-building benefits provider for employers that owns and operates fertility clinics. Kindbody's clinically-managed program covers the full-spectrum of reproductive healthcare from preconception to postpartum through menopause. The company contracts directly with employers to provide comprehensive virtual and in-person care to their employees. As the care provider, Kindbody is uniquely positioned to decrease cost, improve the patient experience, and deliver better health outcomes.

"Access to high-quality fertility and family-building care has never been more critical. One in five married women of reproductive age are affected by infertility in the U.S. and one in four known pregnancies end in miscarriage," said Gina Bartasi, Founder and Chairwoman of Kindbody. "We're deeply honored to receive this prestigious distinction. It's a true testament to our experienced and dedicated reproductive endocrinologists and the entire Kindbody team for their tireless commitment to help people become parents."

Nominees for the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list were put through a comprehensive and rigorous process of researching and scoring across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including scalability, revenue and user growth, and workforce diversity. An advisory board made up of leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship provided weighting for the quantitative criteria, while a team of CNBC editorial staff provided qualitative assessments of all nominees.

Kindbody owns and operates 32 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book . Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact [email protected].

Kindbody is a technology-driven fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering virtual and in-person care. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 112 leading employers, covering more than 2.4 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. For more information, visit kindbody.com and follow us on Linkedin , Twitter , and Instagram.

