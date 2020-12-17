Kindbody Opens Flagship Los Angeles Clinic at Westfield Century City

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a fast-growing health and fertility company, today announced the opening of a new flagship clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in the renowned Westfield Century City mall in Century City, Los Angeles. Located on the second level of the 1.3 million square foot outdoor lifestyle destination, the opening marks the company's second Los Angeles location and sixth in total, all providing preconception through postpartum care to patients and through employers as a full-service benefit solution.

Kindbody's new flagship LA clinic opens at Westfield Century City.

Kindbody is reinventing fertility and family-building care by delivering a seamless patient experience through brick-and-mortar locations, telemedicine, mobile pop-ups, and a partner network of 200+ clinics across the country. In addition to the latest Los Angeles location, the company owns and operates locations in San Francisco, New Jersey and New York with plans to significantly accelerate expansion in the next two years.

Growth in the fertility industry continues to thrive despite the global pandemic, as more couples and individuals who have contemplated building a family now say they have the time and desire to pursue treatment. "Even as most of California is entering their second lockdown, we're experiencing a surge in patient volume, up more than twice the rate since pre-Covid months," said Gina Bartasi, Kindbody CEO and Founder.

The Century City location, conveniently located next to Beverly Hills and Westwood, expands access to care for employer clients, members, and patients. Kindbody is the first fertility and family-building clinic in the Westfield Century City portfolio and joins the center's curated mix of tenants across retail, food, health, wellness and fitness.

Kindbody's Los Angeles Practice Manager and Reproductive Endocrinologist, Dr. Meredith Brower, a former clinical professor at UCLA and featured physician in LOS ANGELES magazine, added, "I'm thrilled to be able to provide care for our patients in this warm, welcoming and beautiful new clinic with state-of-the-art technology. Having an in-house lab means that instead of visiting a separate hospital or medical building, all procedures are done onsite to elevate the patient experience, and guarantee a higher level of clinical excellence."

A virtual tour of the Century City clinic is scheduled today at 5pm PST on Instagram Live . To schedule an appointment at this clinic or any other Kindbody location, visit kindbody.com/book .

About Kindbody

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and family-building services at Kindbody clinics and a network of high-quality partner clinics. Kindbody serves patients and employers at 200+ locations, leveraging proprietary technology to deliver a seamless end-to-end experience. Kindbody offers superior outcomes at significantly lower prices with a mission to increase access to care and deliver a more welcoming, inclusive experience. To learn more about Kindbody, visit www.kindbody.com. and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

