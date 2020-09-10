Kindbody Opens New Clinic in Princeton, New Jersey

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, a fast-growing health and fertility company, today announced the opening of a new clinic in Princeton, New Jersey at 16 Chambers Street. With the new opening, Kindbody continues to fulfill its mission of reimagining fertility care by delivering an exceptional patient experience that is accessible and affordable for all.

Kindbody's newest clinic provides end-to-end fertility services, including IVF and egg freezing, as well as gynecologic care and a virtual wellness platform, all designed to support patients from preconception through postpartum. Kindbody is powered by proprietary technology, including a sophisticated patient portal and electronic medical records system (KindEMR) that enables a seamless and transparent experience for both patients and employers.

"We made the investment in developing the KindEMR because we are committed to clinical excellence. A customized solution allows us to capture more accurate and fully integrated data across our systems, leading to evidence-based decisions that improve clinical quality, safety and outcomes for our patients," said Dr. Lynn Westphal, Kindbody Chief Medical Officer, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. "We have an internal engineering team, which allows us to make improvements easily and build a stronger and more intelligent system over time."

In addition to building its own clinics and technology, Kindbody is increasing access by offering a premium benefit solution to employers through its own Kindbody clinics and a network of 200+ partner clinics. Their approach features seamless care navigation, direct purchasing and inclusive bundled rates, resulting in pricing up to 30% less than other fertility benefit programs.

New Jersey is one of only 17 states with mandated fertility coverage. The state requires fully-insured companies with over 50 employees to provide coverage for up to four IVF cycles, but excludes self-insured employers. "Cost is the number one factor affecting patients' ability to receive treatment, so we want to provide a premium experience, but cost-effective option for those employed by self-insured companies, as well as those who are not supported by the mandate," said Kindbody Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi.

Princeton marks Kindbody's fourth market after opening clinics in New York and Los Angeles in 2019 and San Francisco in January 2020. Kindbody's national expansion will continue in the fourth quarter with additional locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley.

Kindbody recently raised $32 million in a Series B round, bringing its total amount raised to $64 million. Kindbody's veteran leadership team includes Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi, previously the Founder and CEO of Progyny, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lynn Westphal, previously head of Stanford Medicine's Third-Party and Fertility Preservation Program, Founding Ob/Gyn Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, previously at Mount Sinai, President Annbeth Eschbach, Chief Operating Officer Patty Stull, Chief Business and Legal Officer Shilpa Patel and Chief Financial Officer Debbie Markowitz.

