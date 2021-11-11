Kinder Joy of moving Tennis Trophy International Master 2021

The fifth edition of the Kinder Joy of moving Tennis Trophy, played from April to October 2021, was "more than a trophy". The absence of umpires, the focus on fair play and friendship, the active participation of parents and the various opportunities for fun have testified the uniqueness of this manifestation, that is much more than a sporting event.

The 125 players, aged 9 to 12, selected from the national preliminary rounds were able to give their best on the court, testing their fairness and integrity, putting into practice the Fair Play code, the foundation of the whole tournament, which is represented with the Fair Play Trophy, awarded to the player and coach who most distinguished themselves for honesty and sportsmanship.

The Kinder Joy of moving Tennis Trophy International Master was also characterized from many moments that have involved the participants in meeting and socialization: from the opening parade to the award ceremony, from the parent-child matches to the activities inside the Kinder Joy of moving village, a dedicated area where expert trainers engaged children and families in movement activities based on the Joy of moving method.

There was time also for cultural exploration with the visit to the MUSEUM Xperience and the tour of the Caves of Drach in Mallorca.

The Kinder Joy of moving Tennis Trophy was invented in Italy in 2006 by former tennis player Rita Grande along Kinder Joy of moving. In 2017 the tournament opened to other countries, promoting an active lifestyle among younger generations at an international level. It is one of the main initiatives supported by Kinder Joy of moving, because it reflects its mission and philosophy, through the promotion of movement as personal and relational growth.





KINDER SUPPORTS JOYFUL GROWTH through its Social Responsibility project: Kinder Joy of moving

Kinder Joy of moving is an international Ferrero Group Social Responsibility project, that inspires 2.6 million children and their families in 28 countries around the world to get active, enjoy moving, and develop life skills in an engaging and joyful way. At the heart of the project is the strong belief that a positive attitude towards movement will make today's children, better adults tomorrow.

Kinder Joy of moving operates around the world with high profile, qualified and expert partners, organizes and supports physical education programs in and out of schools, sporting events for children and school competitions with the aim to guarantee that movement is above all a joy for children.

More info at kinderjoyofmoving.com.

