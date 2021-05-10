Kinder Joy® Toys Come To Life With Applaydu, A New App Filled With Family Fun Activities And Augmented Reality Capabilities

"Kinder has always been about creating special moments when parents can connect with their children and we're finding new ways to make those moments even more memorable," said Felipe Riera Michelotti, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder®, North America. "With a whole world of games and activities to explore in Applaydu, even more surprises and special moments are in store for families with each Kinder Joy egg."

Parents can discover more fun with Kinder Joy® through the new "Go Wild Safari Series," a YouTube series developed for parents to help engage their children through exploration and the joy of learning. The series will consist of 16 episodes, featuring real families, amazing animal facts, and hands-on activities to spark the imaginations of both parents and kids. To create the series, Ferrero partnered with Brand Programming Studios, creators of the award-winning PBS series What's Good, actress Claire Coffee, and Coyote Peterson from the popular YouTube channel, Brave Wilderness.

Applaydu is available for download on t he App Store and Google Play. The Go Wild Safari Series can be viewed on the Kinder Joy YouTube Channel.

About Kinder Joy®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A. Inc, the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category.

For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

