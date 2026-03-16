Kinder Joy Unveils Unicorns & Racing Themed Collections to Ignite Kids' Imaginative Play

The iconic treat-plus-toy brand ensures every kid finds their perfect adventure with two themes

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Joy is transforming its beloved treat-and-toy experience with the debut of themed collections. Open a new world of surprise and say hello to Kinder Joy Themed Eggs: Unicorns & Racing—worlds designed for hours of imaginative play, whether it's racing monster trucks at lightning speeds or accessorizing mystical creatures with rainbow manes and enchanted jewelry.

The iconic treat-plus-toy brand ensures every kid finds their perfect adventure with two themes

Across both themes, kids can discover 40 different toys—from souped-up race cars, motorcycles, and driver figurines to whimsical unicorns with technicolor manes and fantastical bling. With distinct collections rotating throughout the year, kids can build expansive worlds while enjoying Kinder Joy's signature double-layered milk and cocoa cream topped with crispy cocoa-filled wafer bites.

"We're bringing elevated play experiences to Kinder Joy with new and improved toys carefully selected from the top toy categories among U.S. kids," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "We know a well-made toy becomes a trusted storytelling companion. Whether it's enchanted creatures or speed machines, these themed eggs and toys deliver a wider variety of play experiences that spark creativity and turn a small surprise into a big imaginative journey."

Kinder will launch two new collections every six months. Every toy is designed for mixing, matching, displaying, and can be brought to life through, Applaydu, Kinder's engaging (and parent-approved) digital playground. To celebrate the launch, Kinder Joy will debut new ad spots that will immerse viewers in the world of each themed collection.

You can discover Kinder Joy's new themed eggs and toys at major retailers nationwide and discover which world is waiting inside. For the latest drops and behind-the-scenes excitement, follow Kinder U.S. on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

ABOUT KINDER JOY®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac®, and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites, and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, X, Pinterest, and Instagram.

ABOUT FERRERO

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

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SOURCE Ferrero North America