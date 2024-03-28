KinderCare Learning Companies Earns Eighth Consecutive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

Early childhood education provider is one of only two companies worldwide that have currently received this recognition eight times; wins Gallup's inaugural With Distinction award

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderCare Learning Companies, a leading provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, proudly celebrates their eighth consecutive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). KinderCare is one of just two companies worldwide that have currently received the honor eight years in a row and remains the first and only early childhood education provider recognized with this award. This award, given by Gallup, recognizes organizations for their ability to build engaged workplace where employees thrive and drive business outcomes.

KinderCare is also one of five companies worldwide to earn Gallup's inaugural Exceptional Workplace Award with Distinction. This is Gallup's top recognition for thriving workplaces, awarded only to a select few organizations that not only meet rigorous standards of excellence, but truly place engagement at the center of their business strategy.

"At KinderCare, we've been on a 12-year journey toward improving our engagement. We know our work is never done," said Paul Thompson, President of KinderCare Learning Companies. "We recognize this work is critical to supporting our culture as a great place to work and also in our work to provide the best support to families and employers, organizations and schools that we partner with. We're honored to earn the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the eighth consecutive year."

KinderCare employs nearly 40,000 teachers and staff who provide early childhood education and care at more than 2,400 early learning centers and sites across the country. KinderCare provides all employees with competitive benefits, including a child care tuition benefit, and gauges family, employee and client (organizations and school district) engagement annually to help ensure we're continuing to support our communities and employees in the best possible ways.

According to Gallup, just 23 percent of employees worldwide are engaged in the company they work for, which means they are not only committed to their work, they also feel connected to their workplace and their company's overall mission or goals. In the United States, only 33 percent of employees are engaged. Gallup research found highly engaged workers result in fewer negative outcomes and greater success for organizations. GEWA winners have 14 engaged employees for every one actively disengaged employee. Similarly, KinderCare has an employee engagement ratio that's nearly seven times the rate in the U.S. and just over 11 times the global rate.

"Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace," said Jon Clifton, Gallup chief executive officer.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today's dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème School ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms,

In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup, measuring workforce engagement,

National Association for the Education of Young Children, ensuring individual early learning center quality,

Cognia, accreditation for before- and after-school programs

BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

and TerraNova assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,400 early learning centers and sites. In 2024, KinderCare earned its eighth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only two current organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

