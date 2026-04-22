Kinderhook Industries Closes Kinderhook Strategic Opportunities Fund I at $1.1 Billion Hard Cap

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") today announced the final closing of Kinderhook Strategic Opportunities Fund I ("KSOF" or the "Fund") at its hard cap, with total capital commitments of $1.1 billion. The Fund consists of $1.0 billion of limited partner commitments and $100 million of commitments from Kinderhook's General Partner and Operating Partners. The Fund was oversubscribed and progressed from initial close to final close in three weeks, reflecting strong demand from both existing and new investors.

KSOF represents a continuation of Kinderhook's long-standing investment strategy, targeting control-oriented investments in lower middle market companies across its core sectors: Healthcare Services, Environmental & Industrial Services, and Light Manufacturing / Automotive. The Fund focuses on platform opportunities that are scaled-down versions of Kinderhook's flagship approach.

"We are appreciative of the continued partnership and conviction from our limited partners," said Liam Rogers, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "The pace and outcome of this fundraise are a direct reflection of the trust we have built over time, the consistency of our strategy, and the alignment we maintain with our limited partners across our investment team and Operating Partner network."

"KSOF allows our team to target a segment of the market where we have invested for over two decades," added Chris Michalik, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "The lower middle market continues to present highly attractive investment opportunities, and we believe our sourcing advantages, sector specialization, and operating resources position us to identify and scale businesses in a repeatable manner. Importantly, the Fund enables us to do so with the same team, processes, and alignment that have defined Kinderhook since inception."

"At Kinderhook, our business has always been built on long-term relationships; with our management teams, our limited partners, and within our own firm," said Rob Michalik, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "We view ourselves as partners first, and that mindset informs how we invest, how we operate, and how we measure success. The support for KSOF is a reflection of those relationships and the culture we have built over time."

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised over $11 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 500 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated, growth-oriented investment opportunities with financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental & industrial services, and light manufacturing & automotive sectors.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

SOURCE Kinderhook Industries