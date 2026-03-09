Kinderhook Industries Honored by HEC Paris-Dow Jones for the Third Straight Year and Named a Top 20 Upper MidMarket Private Equity Buyout Firm for 2025

Kinderhook Industries

Mar 09, 2026, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") is proud to earn a position in the top 20 on the 2025 HEC Paris-Dow Jones Upper MidMarket Buyout Performance Rankings. This marks the third year in a row that Kinderhook has been recognized by HEC-Paris and Dow Jones as a top private equity firm, having garnered top 20 placement in the organization's MidMarket Buyout Performance Rankings in both 2023 and 2024.

In this ranking, the HEC Paris Business School and Dow Jones evaluated the performance of over 1,439 funds across 695 private equity firms with investments in the United States, European Union, or globally that raised between $2.5 billion and $7.5 billion cumulatively between 2012 and 2021, representing $2.5 trillion of aggregate equity volume. The ranking utilized a proprietary methodology that analyzed performance from all relevant funds into an overall score to assess aggregate performance. Read more about the ranking and methodology here.

"Kinderhook is honored by HEC Paris and Dow Jones' repeated recognition in 2023, 2024 and now again in 2025," said Rob Michalik, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "The continued ranking is a testament to Kinderhook's consistent approach to long-term value creation and to the quality of the people and companies that we partner with every day.  We are very grateful for the support our investors have given us over the past 23 years, and we look forward to continuing those partnerships for many years to come."

This ranking was published on March 6, 2026, and is the opinion of HEC-Dow Jones and not that of Kinderhook. Kinderhook did not provide compensation for this third-party rating.

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised over $10 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 500 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated, growth-oriented investment opportunities with financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental & industrial services, and light manufacturing & automotive sectors.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

SOURCE Kinderhook Industries

