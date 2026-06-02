KinderSystems Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2026

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KinderSystems, a leading provider of child care and early childhood technology, announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2026 — and received special recognition for Enduring Impact in honor of more than 30 years in business.

KinderSystems is one of 507 companies nationwide selected by Inc. Magazine from thousands of applicants. The designation is awarded through a rigorous, independent process. A third-party employee survey evaluates management effectiveness, professional development, company culture, and perks. Those results are combined with a comprehensive audit of each company's benefits to produce a final score — ensuring the recognition reflects the real experience of employees, not self-reported claims.

For KinderSystems, the award affirms a long-held conviction: that workplace culture, the quality of products and customer service are not separate priorities — they are one and the same.

"We don't take this lightly. Being named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces reflects a deliberate choice — to build something our people are proud to be part of. These qualities can't be manufactured, but they are powerful when they're lived and felt. That intentionality drives how we serve our child care agency partners. They get a team that has been solving these problems together for years."

— Lara Oerter, CEO, KinderSystems

That continuity is a defining strength. By investing consistently in its people, KinderSystems has developed a culture where collaboration, shared purpose, and long-term commitment produce measurable results — more reliable technology, more durable partnerships, and deeper trust across the child care technology landscape.

With more than three decades as an industry leader, KinderSystems brings hard-won expertise to every solution it delivers. That depth of knowledge shapes the quality of the company's products, informs its roadmap, and attracts talent committed to the mission. As the company looks ahead, it remains focused on strengthening both its culture and its impact — recognizing that the two will always go hand in hand.

About KinderSystems

KinderSystems, Inc. delivers modern, configurable software — mobile apps, modular SaaS tools, and data-driven solutions — purpose-built for child care subsidy and Head Start agencies managing government-funded programs. Our platform is designed to streamline the complex, so child care agencies can focus on what matters most; serving families. For more than 30 years, child care and early learning agencies across the country have trusted KinderSystems to help them run smarter, stay compliant, and protect program integrity.

Media Contact

Ashley Ray, Lead Marketing Specialist, KinderSystems

[email protected]

760-512-1374

SOURCE KinderSystems, Inc.