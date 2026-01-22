SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Bravely , a leading maternity and nursing brand, this week announced the acquisition and launch of Storq, a design-forward motherhood brand founded in 2015. The partnership unites two mom-founded companies with a shared mission: to make early motherhood feel more supported. Together, they bring Storq's playful, stylish sensibility and Kindred Bravely's warm, supportive approach to every stage, expanding support for moms from the intimate days after giving birth to the joyful (and often messy) reentry into the world with baby in tow.

Kindred Bravely Acquires Storq to Support Mothers Through Every Stage of Parenthood

"From the moment we connected with the Storq team, we knew this partnership was meant to be," said Carrie Welch, CEO of Kindred Bravely. "We've built Kindred Bravely around those tender early days of motherhood: the breastfeeding, the recovery, the quiet moments. Storq brings something we've been dreaming of: a way to meet moms in that next chapter, when they're ready to step back into the world and need gear that actually works. Together, we can support moms through the full journey, with products that are both deeply functional and genuinely joyful."

Beginning this week, Storq, Made for Baby by Kindred Bravely launches on kindredbravely.com. The initial collection features carefully curated essentials, a thoughtful mix of beloved Storq styles and brand-new items, including play mats, stroller accessories, a versatile changing kit, a cooler bag, muslins, and more.

"When Grace and I started Storq, we wanted to create products that honored the reality of motherhood without asking women to sacrifice style or self," said Courtney Klein, Storq co-founder. "Joining Kindred Bravely means we can do that on a bigger scale, for more parents, while staying true to everything we've built. This isn't an ending; it's an evolution, and we couldn't be more excited about what we'll create together."

Storq, Made for Baby by Kindred Bravely is designed to show up for moms in every stage of early parenthood, from late-night feeds and snuggles to stroller walks and beginning to feel more like themselves again. It's a shared vision brought to life, centered on making products that work well, feel good, and support the transition into motherhood.

"What drew us to Kindred Bravely was their genuine understanding of what parents need and their commitment to getting the details right," added Grace Kapin, Storq co-founder. "We've always believed that parenthood doesn't mean putting yourself on hold, and this partnership amplifies that message. Together, we're building something that supports women from pregnancy through those beautiful, chaotic early years, with products that actually reflect how modern moms live."

Looking ahead, both brands are focused on real-life needs, evolving the assortment with input from parents. Further releases are slated for later this year as Storq expands its product offering under Kindred Bravely.

For more information and to shop Storq, Made for Baby by Kindred Bravely, visit kindredbravely.com . Join the community at @kindredbravely .

About Kindred Bravely

Kindred Bravely exists to make early motherhood feel a little less overwhelming and a lot more supported. Trusted by millions of moms since 2015, Kindred Bravely thoughtfully designs award-winning maternity, postpartum, breastfeeding, and baby essentials that offer unparalleled comfort and intuitive function, allowing moms to feel cared for, empowered, and more like themselves.

