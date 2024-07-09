Kindred Bravely Introduces Brand-New Mia Maternity & Nursing Bra: An Essential for Expecting and Breastfeeding Moms

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Bravely, the award-winning maternity and nursing apparel brand, proudly unveils a new style today, the Mia Maternity & Nursing Bra . This scoop-neck nursing bra offers the perfect combination of ultimate comfort, gentle support, and seamless construction, ensuring a smooth look, unmatched feel, and on-trend fit. Ideal for lounging, sleeping, and running errands, it features simple nursing clips for quick feeding access and a pullover design, making moms' lives easier, no matter where they are on the breastfeeding journey.

Kindred Bravely Introduces Brand-New Mia Maternity & Nursing Bra Post this Courtesy of Kindred Bravely

"We wanted to design a really comfortable bra that would carry moms through pregnancy and postpartum, and we wanted it to feature the traditional nursing clips that moms love," shares Jenivive Bernbeck, Kindred Bravely's Technical Designer. "Made from our seamless ribbed interlock, the buttery-soft Mia Bra has the shape, functionality, and adjustability moms need."

The latest addition to Kindred Bravely's game-changing bra line, the Mia Maternity & Nursing Bra is offered in Black and Stone. Its ultra-soft, stretchy fabric accommodates wearable pumps and adjusts to changes in breast size. Easy nursing clips allow for quick access for busy moms and hungry babies, and wide, adjustable straps and removable padding ensure moms enjoy optimal comfort, coverage, and support. The Mia Nursing Bra is available in standard sizing, S-1X, as well as in Kindred Bravely's signature Busty sizing, nursing bras for large breasts in F cup sizes and above.

Founded and led by moms, Kindred Bravely understands the challenges of motherhood firsthand and offers moms invaluable support through thoughtfully designed products and a nurturing community. To date, Kindred Bravely has donated more than 90,000 bras and over $4 million to organizations that assist underserved mothers.

With each product release, Kindred Bravely raises the bar, redefining comfort without sacrificing style and helping moms effortlessly adapt from pregnancy to breastfeeding and beyond.

ABOUT KINDRED BRAVELY

By moms. For moms. Kindred Bravely has been the go-to for comfortable, functional maternity and breastfeeding clothes since 2015, helping moms on the transformational journey of motherhood. The award-winning company also brings moms a supportive community, best-in-class customer care, and relatable, educational content. Named #762 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies in the US, Kindred Bravely is here to make moms' lives easier.

For more information, visit www.kindredbravely.com .

SOURCE Kindred Bravely