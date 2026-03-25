Kindthread Opens First Store, Bringing Real Choice to Healthcare Apparel

The premium medical apparel company launches a curated, high-touch retail concept designed from the ground up as an omni-channel experience

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindthread , the premium healthcare apparel company, has opened its first standalone retail location at Westfield Topanga in Los Angeles. The store introduces a new model for healthcare apparel retail: a curated, expert-staffed destination carrying multiple collections under one roof, with ship-to-home convenience built into the experience from day one. Kindthread serves individual healthcare professionals and group buyers alike, offering the breadth of choice and hands-on guidance that single-brand online sellers cannot.

Kindtrhead store interior

A New Retail Experience for Healthcare Professionals

The Westfield Topanga location is intentionally edited and uncrowded, with an emphasis on product quality, fit education, and personal styling. Trained staff guide customers through the full Kindthread portfolio — including collections from Landau , White Cross , and Beyond Scrubs — and orders can be shipped directly to the customer's home, eliminating the need to carry bags out of the store.

The concept reflects a conviction that healthcare professionals deserve the same caliber of retail experience that consumers in every other category already expect: real choice across multiple collections, knowledgeable staff, an elevated environment, and seamless integration between in-store and online shopping.

"Healthcare professionals have been underserved by retail for too long," said David Sasson , CEO of Kindthread "Healthcare apparel has been moving in a direction where professionals are expected to pay a premium for a single brand and call that progress. We think progress looks different. It looks like walking into a store, seeing real options across multiple collections and price points, and having someone help you find what actually works for your body and your budget. That's what we built, whether you're shopping for yourself or outfitting your whole team."

Built by a Team That's Done This Before

Several members of the Kindthread leadership team, including Sasson, are former Bonobos executives who helped scale that business across e-commerce and physical retail. Sasson served as CEO, COO, and CFO at Bonobos . That collective operating experience — understanding how physical stores and digital channels reinforce each other rather than compete — is central to the Kindthread store concept.

"What we took away from Bonobos is that great physical retail starts with the customer experience, not with how much product you can fit on the floor," Sasson added. "The store should be a place where someone feels taken care of. Everything else — inventory, fulfillment, logistics — should be invisible."

Omni-channel From Day One

The store is fully integrated with Kindthread's digital platform from launch, allowing customers to browse in person, complete purchases online, access their full order history, and receive personalized product recommendations across channels. This omni-channel architecture was built into the brand from the start, not retrofitted onto an existing retail operation.

The medical apparel market has grown significantly over the past five years, driven by demand for performance-driven, style-forward workwear from healthcare professionals. Yet the retail experience has not kept pace. Kindthread's entry into standalone retail signals a belief that the category is ready for a more modern, customer-centric approach. One built on breadth of assortment, not brand exclusivity.

Westfield Topanga, located in the west San Fernando Valley, is one of Southern California's premier retail destinations. The location provides access to a dense population of healthcare professionals working across the greater Los Angeles area.

The Kindthread store is now open at Westfield Topanga, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Canoga Park, CA . Customers can also shop the full collection at kindthread.com

Kindthread is a premium healthcare apparel company whose portfolio includes the Landau, White Cross, and Beyond Scrubs brands. The company designs performance-driven medical apparel for healthcare professionals and serves customers through kindthread.com and its retail locations. For more information, visit kindthread.com

SOURCE Kindthread