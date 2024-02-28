Kinective Appoints Charles Fagan, III and Patrick Ghilani to Board of Directors

Industry veterans from PSCU/Co-op Solutions and MRI Software bring deep knowledge, expertise and global experience to Kinective's board

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinective, a leading provider of connectivity, workflow and analytics software for the banking sector, today announced the addition of Charles "Chuck" Fagan, III and Patrick "Pat" Ghilani to its Board of Directors. The new board appointees join Kinective at a pivotal moment of growth and expansion for the company.

Kinective's CEO Stephen Baker said, "Kinective is well positioned as the industry's go-to banking technology enabler to connect financial institutions with the technologies of their choice for digital transformation. We're the largest provider of banking connectivity in both customers and integrations, and we've tapped two highly esteemed executives to help unlock the potential of our company as it continues to scale. Chuck brings a wealth of experience to guide how we can bring even greater value to the banking community. Pat is a seasoned expert with proven success in leading SAAS companies and building substantive customer value through strategic growth. I am thrilled they will be adding their considerable insight and talents to our already seasoned board."

Fagan is president and CEO of PSCU/Co-op Solutions, an integrated financial technology solutions provider and a Kinective reseller partner since 2023. He was named president and CEO of PSCU in April 2015 and was appointed to his current role following the company's combination with Co-op Solutions in January 2024. Fagan's tenure in financial services spans more than 35 years and his well-versed industry knowledge will be leveraged in scaling Kinective's growth across product innovations, go-to-market plans and acquisition strategies.

Ghilani is the CEO of MRI Software, a global real estate enterprise software company, and has been with the company since 2006. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in building highly-scaled businesses, driving significant revenue growth and customer value within the technology arena. Under his leadership, MRI has significantly expanded its reach into new geographies, markets and portfolios, resulting in 48 acquired businesses globally since 2015. His experience will be invaluable in guiding Kinective on a similar trajectory.

Fagan said, "I am honored to join Kinective's board and further support the organization's goals to empower financial institutions with best-of-breed technology strategies that align with modern consumer needs. Kinective and PSCU/Co-op Solutions share a similar vision, with our previous partnership serving as an exciting step toward bringing freedom of technology choice and core modernization to our credit union clients. The market is ready for the type of transformation that Kinective helps deliver."

"It is an honor and a pleasure to join the Board of Directors at Kinective and to have the opportunity to assist their talented team as they continue to revolutionize the future of banking," said Ghilani. "I am extremely impressed with the company's unwavering commitment to its customers' needs combined with a market-leading focus on bringing the convenience and efficiencies of world-class digital connectivity to financial institutions in all communities. My confidence in the leadership team and their plan for growth gives me the belief and desire to participate in building an even brighter future for Kinective, its clients, partners and team members."

Kinective currently serves more than 2500 financial institutions and offers the largest integration library, including 80+ pre-built fintech integrations across myriad use cases including account origination, loan origination, payments, call centers, document imaging and cash automation. Integrations are available in the banking cores used by 99% of U.S. financial institutions, with more than 40+ banking cores supported.

About Kinective

Kinective is the most open and connected platform for scaling innovation in the banking industry. The company is the force multiplier for scaling transformation through one connection between fintechs and banking cores. This access to innovation helps financial institutions break down barriers, unlock new services, and enhance their competitive edge.

