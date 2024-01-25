Kinective Wins SourceForge Winter 2024 Leader Award for Outstanding User Reviews

OmniConnect platform recognized in the top 5% of Financial API Software Solutions for achieving the highest levels of user satisfaction ratings.

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinective, a leading provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software for the banking sector, today announced that it has been named a Winter 2024 Leader Award winner and category leader by SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review and comparison website. The OmniConnect solution was selected as best-in-class from over 90,000 products for exceptional user reviews, putting it in the top 5% of the Financial API Software Solutions category.

Winners were selected based on rating and number of positive reviews, and awarded to only the top tier companies who maintained their standing of favorably reviewed products. This accomplishment puts Kinective alongside the ranks of Apple Pay, Plaid, Amazon, and Microsoft as SourceForge winners.

Stephen Baker, Kinective, CEO said, "It's an honor to receive such positive feedback from the people using our solutions to improve their day-to-day jobs. We frequently work with financial institutions who are trying to innovate and transform their digital experience, but faced with roadblocks due to legacy infrastructures, manual processes, and lack of integrated technology. Kinective solves for that by providing the freedom to seamlessly connect preferred systems to core data, allowing executives to build a best-of-breed fintech strategy directly integrated to their core. Not only that, Kinective is turnkey-eliminating the need for precious internal development resources."

"We're happy to announce this year's remarkable Winter 2024 Leaders," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Kinective showed that they're beloved by their users, as evidenced by the large quantity of outstanding user reviews."

Kinective currently serves over 2500 banking customers and offers the largest banking integration library with 80+, pre-built fintech integrations across multiple use cases including account origination, loan origination, payments, document imaging, and cash automation. All integrations are available in the banking cores used by 99% of U.S financial institutions, with more than 40+ banking cores supported.

About Kinective

Kinective is the most open and connected platform for scaling innovation in the banking industry. The company is the force multiplier for acing transformation through one connection between fintechs and banking cores. This access to innovation helps financial institutions break down barriers, unlock new services, and enhance their competitive edge. For more information about Kinective, visit www.kinective.io or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

