KinerjaPay Corp. Won an Award in the "Indonesia Trusted of Quality Award 2018"

Indonesia Development Achievement Foundation (IDAF) is a non-profit and non-politic independent organization that gives recognition and awards to companies. IDAF chooses and gives the awards to businessmen and professionals (government and private businesses) who have contributed and dedicated their creation to the society and made a good impact in customer service.

Mr. Edwin Ng, the Chairman & CEO of KinerjaPay Corp, commented, "This award is a result of our hardwork to build KinerjaPay as a reputable digital payment company in Indonesia. It also gives a strong testimony to everyone including our partners and shareholders that KinerjaPay deserves such recognition after its breakthrough in the Indonesian market. We see this as a stepping stone to achieve our vision and mission. We always ensure that we give our highest quality of service to every user. I am grateful for every staff and director who have supported our company to be better each and every day."

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about KPAY's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, KPAY or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by KPAY with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of KPAY's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause KPAY's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause KPAY 's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in KPAY 's filings with the SEC. In addition, KPAY operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. KPAY does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2016.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.kinerjapay.co. There you will find access to all of our past press releases and SEC filings regarding the activities discussed in this letter.

Media Contact:

KinerjaPay Corp.

Email: info@kinerjapay.co

+62-8229-777-0098

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinerjapay-corp-won-an-award-in-the-indonesia-trusted-of-quality-award-2018-300642244.html

SOURCE KinerjaPay Corp.