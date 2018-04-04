KinerjaPay Shows a Massive Gross Revenue Growth in Q1 2018

"When the market changed its habit, we adapted to it. We saw a chance to modify our business mindset and we took it directly. Therefore, this significant growth is a proof that we can have much greater expectation towards our business in either shorter or longer period," said Mr. Edwin Ng, Chairman and CEO for KinerjaPay Corp.

In the first quarter of 2017 (January 2017 - March 2017), KinerjaPay registered 29,321 online transactions as it were driven by sales of Pulsa (phone top-ups), as well as other revenue streams, including BPJS (social insurance), PLN (utility bills), PDAM (water bills), Telkom (phone bills) and Multi-finance (auto financing), among others. This created a total of US $252,486.00 as the company's gross revenue in the first quarter of 2017.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2018, the company has already broken a new record of 691.6% growth in terms of the acquired online transactions. In total of 202,786 transactions happened in the period of January 2018 - March 2018 compared to only 29,321 transactions in the same period of 2017. Additionally, KinerjaPay has also reported an increasing of 728.5% gross revenue growth compared to the first quarter of the previous year. A gross revenue of US $1,839,483.00 proved to be a significant growth. The company looked to set another record-breaking as it wanted to develop and to expand its business to a further targeted market in the following year.

A lot of improvements have been done in almost every sector of the company in order to help the company achieving its mission as the most highly used and popular online payment solution/platform within the next several years, as well as expand its business opportunities throughout the South East Asian marketplace. Mr. Deddy Oktomeo, the CEO of Company's Subsidiary said, "We're grateful with this achievement. We always want to give our best services to our customers, especially in digital payment solution, and now we're hungry to seek another achievement in the future. We develop ourselves as a solid team with all of hard-working attitude from them to provide the service to our current and prospective customers."

Mr. Ng also commented, "Our revenue has increased, our business is growing at steady rate at the beginning of this year. We are looking to hire more staffs for expansion. It is very important for us to gain more and more trust from our customers. This achievement will be nothing without their trust to us. We definitely want to grow together with them."

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at http://www.kinerjapay.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about KPAY's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, KPAY or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by KPAY with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of KPAY's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause KPAY's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause KPAY 's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in KPAY 's filings with the SEC. In addition, KPAY operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. KPAY does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2016.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.kinerjapay.co. There you will find access to all of our past press releases and SEC filings regarding the activities discussed in this letter.

SOURCE KinerjaPay Corp.