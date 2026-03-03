Kinetech Accelerates GovShield Launch of a Secure Agentic AI Platform for Law Enforcement
Mar 03, 2026, 09:05 ET
SAN ANTONIO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovShield, a pioneering provider of secure AI technology for law enforcement, has officially launched GovShield—a groundbreaking solution that brings the power of "Agentic AI" to law enforcement agencies in a secure, CJIS-compliant environment. The application was architected and built by Kinetech Cloud, LLC, the most experienced Mendix partner in North America, leveraging the Mendix enterprise low-code platform to accelerate GovShield's time-to-market.
Accelerating Innovation in Public Safety
Law enforcement agencies face a critical need for efficiency but have been unable to leverage open-source AI models due to strict data sovereignty and CJIS security requirements. GovShield identified this gap and partnered with Kinetech to build a solution that operates in a secure, containerized government cloud, ensuring sensitive data never leaves agency control.
By choosing Kinetech and the Mendix Low-Code Platform, GovShield bypassed the lengthy timelines associated with traditional software development.
"Speed and security were paramount for us," said Nate Horton, CEO of GovShield. "We needed to get this capability into the hands of officers quickly without compromising on the rigid security standards required by the FBI's CJIS policy. Partnering with Kinetech allowed us to leverage their deep public sector expertise and the Mendix platform to go from concept to a deployment-ready, enterprise-grade solution in record time."
The Power of "Agentic AI" on Mendix
Unlike standard chatbots that simply answer questions, the GovShield platform utilizes Agentic AI—intelligent agents capable of executing complex, multi-step workflows.
Built on Mendix's composable architecture, Kinetech engineers integrated best-in-class Large Language Models (LLMs) into a cohesive system that enables AI agents to perform tangible work alongside officers. Key capabilities include:
Kinetech: The Builder Behind the Vision
Kinetech's role as the development partner highlights the firm's unique ability to translate complex public sector requirements into deployed software. With a team of U.S.-based Mendix experts, Kinetech ensured the application met the highest security standards, including AES-256 encryption and Role-Based Access Control (RBAC).
"GovShield represents the future of government technology—secure, intelligent, and rapidly deployed," said Craig Smith, Partner at Kinetech. "Our partnership demonstrates how the Mendix platform empowers innovators like Nate Horton to realize their vision faster. By combining GovShield's domain expertise with Kinetech's engineering capabilities, we delivered a solution that not only meets the moment but pushes the boundaries of what Agentic AI can do in the public sector."
A Pathway for Future Innovation via TXShare
The successful delivery of GovShield underscores Kinetech's broader capability to deliver AI solutions for government. Through Kinetech's contract with TXShare (MSA #2025-018), other public sector agencies can now procure similar AI solution development services and Mendix licensing through a compliant, streamlined purchasing vehicle, fostering further innovation across the state.
About GovShield
GovShield is a secure AI platform built for law enforcement and government agencies. It provides the efficiency of Large Language Models (LLMs) within a safe, containerized cloud environment that adheres to strict CJIS compliance and privacy laws. Learn more at: https://govshieldgpt.com/
About Kinetech
Kinetech Cloud, LLC is a U.S.-based technology firm and the longest-tenured Mendix partner in North America. Specializing in digital transformation for the public sector, Kinetech's solutions have facilitated the distribution of over $1.5 billion in public assistance. Learn more at: https://www.kinetechcloud.com/govtech
About TXShare
The TXShare Cooperative Purchasing Program is a strategic procurement vehicle administered by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG). Created by government for government, TXShare allows public sector entities nationwide to procure AI and Low-Code solutions directly, bypassing lengthy RFP cycles. Every contract is competitively sourced using strict sealed-bid methods and independently evaluated by subject-matter experts to ensure compliance with Uniform Guidance (2 CFR 200) and Texas procurement laws. Learn more about Kinetech's contract: TXShare Contract Details.
This release was originally published on the Kinetech website. See the press release here.
