Kinetech Awarded TXShare Cooperative Contract to Deliver Agentic AI Solutions to the Public Sector

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetech Cloud, LLC (Kinetech) has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) through its TXShare program. Under Contract MSA #2025-018, public sector agencies and non-profits nationwide can now directly procure Kinetech's Agentic AI solutions, Mendix licensing, and custom development services without issuing a separate RFP.

This agreement provides a streamlined, pre-competed pathway for organizations to modernize legacy workflows and deploy secure, human-in-the-loop AI capabilities. With this TXShare contract, public sector leaders can immediately access secure, autonomous agents that handle complex tasks like eligibility screening, document redaction, and fraud detection. Kinetech is removing the procurement friction so agencies can focus on the mission.

The TXShare Advantage

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) created the TXShare program to simplify procurement for government entities. By utilizing this competitively sourced contract, eligible organizations—including cities, counties, and state agencies—can bypass the traditional 6-to-12-month procurement cycle. The contract satisfies strict local and federal procurement guidelines, including Uniform Guidance (2 CFR 200), ensuring compliance while drastically accelerating time-to-value for mission-critical IT projects.

Scope of the Agreement: Public Sector AI Use Cases

Public assistance and regulatory programs face increasing mandates to do more with less. This contract allows agencies to address operational bottlenecks and improve service delivery across seven primary areas:

Operational Efficiency & Automation: Automating eligibility screening, case management, and payment processing. By leveraging intelligent document processing (IDP) and AI-optimized workflows, we eliminate manual data entry and drastically accelerate case resolution for program staff.

Enhanced Citizen Engagement: Deploying intuitive public-facing portals and bilingual mobile applications. Equipped with Natural Language Processing (NLP) virtual assistants, these tools remove language barriers, improve accessibility, and reduce the burden on agency call centers.

Data-Driven Decision-Making: Equipping leadership with real-time dashboards and predictive analytics. Machine learning models identify trends and forecast resource needs, shifting agencies from reactive troubleshooting to proactive program planning.

Inter-Agency Collaboration: Breaking down isolated data silos through shared platform configurations and secure API integrations. Cross-system data harmonization creates a unified client record, enabling seamless regional coordination and holistic community support.

Fraud Detection & Prevention: Protecting program integrity through automated data-matching and anomaly detection. ML-driven fraud scoring and pattern recognition flag suspicious applications early, reducing improper payments and enhancing compliance oversight.

Timely & Accurate Reporting: Reducing the administrative burden of compliance with real-time, ad hoc reporting templates. Automated insights and generative AI narrative creation ensure state and federal reporting is both punctual and precise.

Scalability & Future-Readiness: Delivering modular, multi-tenant applications built on a composable architecture. Instead of rigid legacy code, our continuous learning models and configurable rules engines ensure your system adapts effortlessly to growth, legislative updates, and evolving technologies.

Scope of Technology Offerings

Agencies utilizing this contract gain access to Kinetech's full suite of technology offerings, designed specifically for the public sector:

Mendix Low-Code Platform: Mendix is the industry-leading Low-Code Platform for Agentic AI solution development, allowing IT teams to build and scale applications safely.

Cloud Infrastructure: Managed AWS Cloud resources (Standard to Premium configurations), providing the high-availability infrastructure required for modern government services.

Managed AWS Cloud resources (Standard to Premium configurations), providing the high-availability infrastructure required for modern government services. Kinetech Accelerators & Services: Our solution accelerators and agile services enable our customers to implement targeted Agentic AI opportunities 5-10x faster than traditional development.

About Kinetech Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Kinetech is a recognized leader in modernizing public sector operations, with secure digital solutions deployed across the country. We bridge the gap between emerging technology and everyday government workflows by combining deep expertise in human-in-the-loop AI with a proven track record of replacing paper-based and legacy systems. As the most experienced North American partner of Mendix—the industry-leading low-code AI platform—we prioritize configurability and operational certainty. Our AI-ready solutions empower agency staff to step away from manual data entry and focus entirely on accelerating mission impact for the communities they serve.

To learn more about how Kinetech can accelerate your agency's modernization efforts and to view our public sector impact, please visit our website at www.kinetechcloud.com/govtech .

Craig Smith
Partner & VP Sales, Kinetech Cloud
(773) 230-5157 | [email protected]

