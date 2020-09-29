Kinetic Ceramics Signs 10-Year Lease at Spring House Innovation Park

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Ceramics, LLC, a leader in innovations using piezoelectricity to revolutionize industrial hardware, in 2021 will welcome employees to its new headquarters at Spring House Innovation Park (SHIP), the premier, suburban Philadelphia multi-tenant business and research campus developed by MRA Group.

Relocating from the Navy Yard in Philadelphia, Kinetic Ceramics CEO Robert A. Frantz III began his search for office space as part of the company's expansion plan. Ultimately, he decided the Lower Gwynedd, Montgomery County, PA innovation campus was most suitable to attract and retain top talent. "We found the accessibility of our new location and amenities at SHIP very appealing," Frantz explained, "but we placed tremendous value on the opportunity to grow in a state-of-the-art space customized to meet our unique needs while being positioned on a thriving campus with innovative neighbors."

Open for Innovation, SHIP is a designated BioLaunch611+Keystone Innovation Zone, a statewide initiative to foster life sciences and technology innovation and entrepreneurship. The 133-acre, 600K square-foot, and 11-building campus offers an ecosystem of nearly two dozen leading-edge companies representing various industries, including life sciences, business, technology and manufacturing.

According to MRA Group Senior Vice President Mike Wojewodka, tenants like Kinetic Ceramics are instrumental to the inventive culture promoted at SHIP. "This impressive group of engineers will be an extension of the forward-thinking talent and knowledge-share on our campus," said Wojewodka. "Kinetic Ceramics will bring jobs, ingenuity and breakthrough technology -- giving us a chance to see our vision for this campus continue to manifest as the innovation park of the future, which simply means the work, research and discoveries of our tenants today will shape the future of our world."

Kinetic Ceramics is a group of extraordinary engineers and problem solvers that are turning nano-scale motion into precise, powerful, and meaningful movement. Their piezo-driven technology includes intelligent pump, valve and ultra-precision machining systems controlled by state-of-the-art electronics. To learn more, visit www.kineticceramics.com.

About Spring House Innovations

Spring House Innovation Park (SHIP) is the premier, 133-acre, multi-tenant business and research campus developed by MRA Group, located in suburban Philadelphia. The approximate 600,000 square feet, 11-building innovation park delivers build-to-suit laboratories, state-of-the-art research & development facilities and Class A office space for lease, fostering a business ecosystem of tenants spanning multiple industries from across the globe. For more information, visit www.springhouseinnovationpark.net .

