Kinetic Financial Joins Together to Support the Travis Mills Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Kinetic Financial, a trusted concierge-based financial services company in Los Angeles, hosts Kinetic Konference, an inspirational and informative summit for its financial advisors. This year, it had the pleasure of hosting retired United States Army veteran and recalibrated warrior Travis Mills, who spoke at the event. Mills' speech was so impactful that many of Kinetic's advisors were compelled to donate to the Travis Mills Foundation, including a $10,000 donation from Kinetic Financial's President, Ali Hashemian.

Kinetic Financial

"The financial industry can be difficult. It is highly complex and always changing with new risks to consider," said Hashemian. "However, when you see what Travis has overcome and with such high spirits, it really puts life into perspective. As he says, 'If you're having a bad day, wiggle your fingers and toes. Then remember how lucky you are that you can do that.' I was so pleased that our advisors were able to benefit from his inspirational story."

"It was such a pleasure to speak at Kinetic Konference and share my experiences," said Mills. "I am deeply humbled by the generous support from Ali and his team. It is people and professionals such as them that help reinstate new hope to recalibrated veterans and Americans across this country."

As Mills took the floor at Kinetic Konference, the audience was entirely engaged. He took the room through a range of emotions, spanning from sad to angry to sympathetic to hopeful. In speaking about his darkest moments, after losing portions of his arms and legs while on active duty in Afghanistan, he recalled asking "why me?" And yet, Mills persevered. Today, he lives and teaches by the motto: "Never Give Up. Never Quit."

"We are all connected as humans on earth. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, or any other differences we may have, all of that is overshadowed by the fact that we are all the same species sharing the same planet. That makes us so close to each other," says Hashemian. "Philanthropy and community service are how we can praise that interconnectedness. Caring for others is one of the most intelligent traits we share as human beings. We should be proud of practicing that instinctual talent that is innate in all of us."

Following the event, Hashemian encouraged all of Kinetic Financial's advisors to make a contribution to the Travis Mills Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty and their families an all-inclusive, all-expense paid, barrier-free vacation to Maine, where they may participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much needed rest, recovery, and relaxation.

Recently, the Travis Mills Foundation announced it is matching all donations up to $500,000 for the remainder of the year. For more information and to join in Kinetic Financial's support, please visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/travis-mills-foundation/c250212.

Media Contact: jessica@tylerbarnettpr.com

Related Images

kinetic-financial-logo.jpg

Kinetic Financial Logo

SOURCE Kinetic Financial

Related Links

https://radio.kineticfinancial.com

