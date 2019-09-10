Kinetic Light Fixtures Inspire Residential and Commercial Luxury Interior Designers

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furl's innovative moving kinetic light fixtures make a big impact in any space as home and commercial interior designers seek higher quality lighting options coming from new innovative lighting technology designers.

The apex wall sconce visually creates movement due its geometric nature. When turned on, the two outer halves move outward to create a unique shape with the contrast of white light highlighting the outer shape of the design. A user-selectable splash of color adds another element of visual appeal by highlighting its center shape. Can be mounted vertically or horizontally Available in three finishes. The rise wall sconce is an abstract representation of the sun rising and setting. Two arches move outward, when turned on, to reveal a user-selectable splash of color accenting the shape of the centerpiece and creating a glowing edge effect. In addition, white ambient light spills out of the back highlighting the shape of the design while utilizing the wall it's on to bounce light out into its environment. Can be mounted vertically or horizontally. Available in three finishes.

In the current residential lighting market, there are few, if any, interior lighting designs that incorporate movement when a light is turned on. While high end interior design now commonly incorporates color selectable LED lighting across a range of bulb and strip styles for ambient customizable mood lighting, Furl lights are a unique addition to the market in the incorporation of movement akin to kinetic sculpture in luxury lighting options for interior spaces.

The "Rive series" starting with the Apex, Drift, Rise, and Spire models are more than just modern wall lighting fixtures, they're truly unique pieces of luxury lighting and functional wall art. These moving indoor sconces are poised to enhance any living environment and will surely capture attention across a variety of fine interior design environments.

Beautiful as they are in their closed OFF position, a simple flick of a switch changes each of the design's shape by moving two outer pieces outward into the open ON position. As the two outer halves move away from the center, ambient white light fades on and casts behind the sconce, highlighting the shape of the design providing beautiful lighting for the space it's placed in. In addition, a user selectable RGB center light provides a hue of color to enhance its visual appeal while accenting the light's center piece and environment.

When the light is turned OFF, the two outer halves return to the center while the white ambient light fades OFF and the colored light remains ON for a few seconds longer creating a unique glowing edge effect on the center shape. Furl calls this stunning aesthetic feature of their fixtures "furl glow."

Significant interest in light fixtures that incorporate artistic movement along with customizable color selection and compact aesthetic design is coming from various major cities in Asia, as well as European markets where smaller living spaces focus on the quality of lighting and quality of living. Tight urban spaces push interior designers to find ways of making art and design fit in often cramped quarters. Furl's light fixtures are at once lighting and art in one piece and poised to perfectly meet this need across a range of residential and commercial designs.

Furl lights offer an exciting new way to experience light and transform spaces for homeowners, hotels, and commercial businesses. Moving wall sconce lights have a wide range of interior design needs to fill, and Furl's LED wall lamps are poised to reinvigorate the lighting design industry starting at LightShow West and growing in industry impact across future shows.

Contact Info

Ty Plowman

Furl

208-629-5222

221364@email4pr.com

http://www.furllights.com

SOURCE Furl

Related Links

http://www.furllights.com

