Kinetic Technologies Announces Industry's First ±200V Surge Rated Overvoltage Protection IC

"System safety has become a critical issue, especially for consumer products like mobile phones and tablets. Design engineers want to provide the maximum protection during a potentially catastrophic fault condition," says Kinetic Technologies Senior Director of Marketing Erik Ogren. "Using the KTS1656 provides a 'behind the port' solution that quietly protects downstream system components, while maintaining a seamless user experience."

The KTS1656 input is rated for a DC input voltage up to +28V and is IEC61000-4-5 surge rated at greater than ±200V for unparalleled protection against power grid spikes. Two reverse-blocking load switches with extremely low resistance switch the input voltage to one of the two outputs. The VBUS to VOUT resistance is typically 20mOhm and is rated to 3.5Amps, while the VBUS to VSYS resistance is typically 35mOhm and rated to 6Amps. The KTS1656 features a flexible control interface, VBUS active discharge, a SYS output fault flag and an LDO output.

The KTS1656 minimizes the risk of equipment failure and keeps systems safe with overvoltage and surge protection. Key applications for this solution include smartphones, tablets, mobile devices, wearables and industrial equipment.

The KTS1656 is available and shipping now. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information.

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog power and protection semiconductors across mobile, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. We deliver protection solutions tolerant of real world fault conditions and make power management solutions smaller and more energy efficient. Kinetic Technologies has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with worldwide operations, logistics and customer sales support. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information.

*The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinetic-technologies-announces-industrys-first-200v-surge-rated-overvoltage-protection-ic-300655914.html

SOURCE Kinetic Technologies

Related Links

http://www.kinet-ic.com/

