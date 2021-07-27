King Arthur Baking Company Introduces New Products to Make Baking Easy, Delicious and Accessible

Pancake Mixes Rise in Popularity Always a crowd pleaser, pancakes have increased even more in popularity over the past year with the category growing 26%. To meet the growing demand and build on its current offerings, King Arthur will add four new pancake mixes , making it easy for people to enjoy pancakes no matter their preference or diet. The convenient just-add-water recipes for the Buttermilk, Carb-Conscious and Confetti mixes create instant pancakes that can be enjoyed anytime, so they are no longer just a weekend morning staple.

The 2021 People Food Award-winning Classic Buttermilk Pancake Mix , made with real buttermilk , is the ultimate experience for those who enjoy the taste of a traditional diner-style pancake. The versatile mix can also be used to create other delicious breakfast favorites, such as waffles.

, made with real buttermilk is the ultimate experience for those who enjoy the taste of a traditional diner-style pancake. The versatile mix can also be used to create other delicious breakfast favorites, such as waffles. The new Carb-Conscious Pancake Mix is perfect for those following Keto or low-carb diets, with only 4 grams of net carbs per serving. As a bonus, one serving also includes 13 grams of protein (equivalent to eating two eggs) and 7 grams of fiber.

is perfect for those following Keto or low-carb diets, with only 4 grams of net carbs per serving. As a bonus, one serving also includes 13 grams of protein (equivalent to eating two eggs) and 7 grams of fiber. A guaranteed fan favorite , Confetti Pancake Mix will also hit shelves in fall 2021, giving young and young-at-heart consumers a fun and delicious twist on traditional pancakes. The colorful new pancake mix has only 5 grams of added sugar and is created without any artificial flavors or synthetic colors.

will also hit shelves in fall 2021, giving young and young-at-heart consumers a fun and delicious twist on traditional pancakes. The colorful new pancake mix has only 5 grams of added sugar and is created without any artificial flavors or synthetic colors. In addition to the just-add water pancakes, King Arthur is also expanding its Gluten-Free Pancake line with a new Gluten Free Protein Pancake Mix. Soft, fluffy and packed with 14 grams of plant-based protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving. Plus, they can be prepared dairy-free.

Organic Masa Harina

King Arthur's new Organic Masa Harina fills a previously unmet need for a premium, organic and finely ground masa harina. Bakers can create authentic Latin recipes, such as tortillas, pupusas and gorditas, or try a new spin on traditional favorites, such as Triple Cornbread Loaf, Sweet Corn Cookies, or Tequila-Lime Snack Cakes, all found on King Arthur's extensive baking website.

In developing the flour, the King Arthur test kitchen team set out to ensure the product met the brand's and bakers' high standards of quality and consistent performance. The result is an authentic masa harina flour made from traditionally prepared (nixtamalized) organic white corn that is finely ground for consistent water absorption and optimal nutritional value. King Arthur's Masa Harina also differs from others on the market as it is certified Gluten-Free and non-GMO verified.

King Arthur partnered with well-known Mexican-born cooking personality Pati Jinich, who has created several masa harina recipes for King Arthur consumers, including Tortillas, Coricos, Tamales Tapatios and Tamal de Cazuela.

"I'm so impressed with King Arthur's Masa Harina," said Pati Jinich. "My tortillas puff beautifully and my masa for tamales passes the float test every time — both marks of an excellent quality masa harina. Soft, malleable and airy, but still with a sturdy hold."

Gluten-Free Confetti Cake Mix

King Arthur's new Gluten-Free Confetti Cake Mix is perfect for birthdays or any celebration. Created without any synthetic colors or artificial flavors, this mix delivers a better for you option while also being great tasting. Those following a gluten free lifestyle now have an easy to bake confetti cake mix that is both delicious and kid-friendly.

"Over the course of the last year and a half, so many people have found comfort and joy in baking," said John Henry Siedlecki, King Arthur Vice President of Innovation. "As life begins to return to normal, King Arthur Baking wanted to ensure that we continued to meet the needs of all bakers with our growing portfolio of products. This meant launching both new ingredients for scratch baking, as well easy-to-make mixes that allow bakers the flexibility they need as their lives get busier."

All new King Arthur Baking Company products are available now online at KingArthurBaking.com and will be available in stores starting September 2021. To learn more about the new innovations, recipes or baking resources visit KingArthurBaking.com.

About King Arthur Baking Company:

King Arthur Baking Company has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. Headquartered in Norwich, Vermont, a certified B Corp and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur Baking is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods, while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur's superior flours and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurBaking.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, guides, and more. Follow King Arthur Baking Company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

