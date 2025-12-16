King City Gardens Expands Retail Footprint With Two New Cannabis Dispensary Openings: The Garden - Sycamore Township (Cincinnati) & The Garden - Mansfield

CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King City Gardens, one of Ohio's fastest-growing and most trusted cannabis brands, is proud to announce the expansion of its retail division with two new dispensary openings: The Garden – Sycamore Township in the Greater Cincinnati region and The Garden – Mansfield in North-Central Ohio.

As a fully vertical, Cincinnati-born, Level 1 cultivator and retailer, King City Gardens oversees every step of the process from cultivation to production to the customer experience. This vertical integration allows the company to deliver consistent quality, premium flower, and a deeply education-focused retail model built around transparency, trust, and consumer empowerment.

These new locations mark a significant milestone in King City Gardens' statewide retail growth, as the company continues bringing its premium flower, education-first approach, and modern retail experience to more communities across Ohio.

The Garden – Sycamore Township is located in one of Cincinnati's most vibrant commercial corridors, right off I-275, surrounded by top dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations and just minutes from I-71, Blue Ash, and Montgomery. Designed with customer comfort and accessibility in mind, the location features a bright, welcoming interior and an expansive selection of Ohio's best products, including King City Gardens' celebrated flower lineup, limited-edition drops, and exclusive in-store offerings. The site also includes a full-service drive-thru, allowing customers to enjoy quick and seamless pickup without leaving their vehicle.

In North-Central Ohio, The Garden – Mansfield brings elevated cannabis retail to a community known for its strong local identity and growing cultural presence. Situated near popular attractions such as the Richland Carousel District, historic downtown shops, and the Ohio State Reformatory, the new Mansfield location is easily accessible to both residents and visitors. Like Sycamore Township, it offers a modern retail design, a knowledgeable and education-focused team, a thoughtfully curated menu, and convenient drive-thru service. Customers can expect a personalized shopping experience that meets them at every comfort and experience level, whether they are exploring cannabis for the first time or are looking for premium, consistent products they trust.

Across both locations, The Garden is committed to creating a customer-centered retail experience rooted in accessibility, transparency, and education. Shoppers benefit from competitive pricing, clear and organized menus, and a team trained to guide customers through product selection. The Garden's approach is designed to make cannabis shopping seamless and approachable while ensuring customers receive high-quality products backed by reliable knowledge and support.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in both Greater Cincinnati and Mansfield," said Caveh Azadeh, Co-Founder of The Garden. "These communities reflect the values we care about: accessibility, connection, and service. Our goal is to provide a retail experience that combines convenience, education, and premium quality for every customer who walks through our doors or visits our drive-thru."

These openings represent the next phase of King City Gardens' long-term retail strategy, with additional sites planned across Ohio through 2026.

About The Garden & King City Gardens

The Garden is the retail extension of King City Gardens, an Ohio-based cultivator known for premium genetics, high-quality flower production, and a commitment to consistency and innovation. With continued expansion into new retail locations, King City Gardens remains focused on creating accessible, education-forward cannabis experiences for customers statewide.

