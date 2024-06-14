King Ice and Pokémon Unveil Streetwear Jewelry Collection Celebrating Iconic Pokémon

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, King Ice, in collaboration with The Pokémon Company International, launched a new streetwear inspired jewelry collection paying homage to the beloved Pokémon world. The collection features necklaces adorned with iconic Pokémon Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Eevee, each priced at $150. Additionally, fans can show off their style with Poké Ball inspired Tennis Chain necklaces or an icy Poké Ball charm necklace, priced at $80 each.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each piece in the King Ice + Pokémon collection embodies the essence of streetwear culture fused with the timeless charm of Pokémon. The craftsmanship ensures that each necklace is a wearable work of art, inviting enthusiasts to express their love for Pokémon in a stylish and unique manner.

With its blend of urban flair and nostalgic appeal, the King Ice + Pokémon collection offers something truly special for fans and collectors. Whether it's the sleek design of the Poké Ball inspired Tennis Chain or the whimsical charm of the Pokémon pendants, each piece features handset stones, an array of colors and quality craftsmanship.

The launch of this collection celebrates the playful Pokémon spirit and its ability to captivate hearts and imaginations across generations. By infusing elements of streetwear with the Pokémon brand, King Ice has created a collection that resonates with fans on a deeply personal level.

The King Ice + Pokémon collection is now available for purchase on KingIce.com and select retailers around the world. For more information and updates, please visit www.kingice.com.

About King Ice: King Ice is a leading streetwear jewelry brand known for its innovative designs and commitment to quality craftsmanship. With a focus on merging streetwear aesthetics with quality materials, King Ice offers a range of jewelry pieces that appeal to fashion-forward individuals worldwide.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

Media Contact: Derek Baley

Phone: 909-319-0455

Email: [email protected]

IG: www.instagram.com/kingice

SOURCE King Ice