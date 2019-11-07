King Ice Launches First-Ever Rick And Morty Jewelry Collection

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

"It's such a creative show and with Rick and Morty fans being so engaged, we tried to infuse as much of that energy into each piece as possible to create something extremely unique for the fans," says head designer Cuong Diep.

The collection comes in 14k gold plating alongside AAA, handset lab diamond stones. Additionally, colored stones were incorporated to create more diversity and vibrancy. Each piece is made in a 3D design, allowing for precision details on the front, side and back.

Purchase pieces from the Rick and Morty Collection at www.kingice.com.

