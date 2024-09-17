LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Ice, the premier name in streetwear jewelry, is excited to announce the launch of an exclusive new collection in collaboration with three beloved ice cream brands: Klondike™, Good Humor™, and Popsicle™. This limited-edition collection brings together the worlds of fashion and nostalgia, offering fans a unique way to showcase their love for these iconic frozen treats. The collection features three intricately designed iced-out necklaces, each representing a different brand:

King Ice Unveils Exclusive Streetwear Jewelry Collection in Collaboration with Iconic Ice Cream Brands: Klondike™, Good Humor™, and Popsicle™

Klondike™ Bar Necklace: A tribute to the classic chocolatey covered ice cream bar, this necklace captures Klondike's enduring legacy of indulgence and fun, perfect for those who appreciate life's simple pleasures. Good Humor™ Strawberry Shortcake Necklace: Inspired by the fan-favorite Strawberry Shortcake bar, this piece pays homage to Good Humor's tradition of quality and delight since 1920. The necklace embodies the joy of biting into layers of crunchy cake coating, strawberry goodness, and creamy vanilla frozen dairy dessert. Popsicle™ Firecracker™ Necklace: Reflecting the patriotic spirit of the Popsicle Firecracker, this necklace is a celebration of vibrant colors and childhood summers. With its iconic red, white, and blue layers, it's a symbol of fun and freedom, making it a standout piece in any collection.

Each necklace is priced at $80, making it an accessible way for fans of streetwear and ice cream to own a piece of this unique collaboration. The collection is available exclusively on the King Ice website and select retailers.

About King Ice - King Ice is a leading streetwear jewelry brand that merges fashion and culture, offering innovative designs that resonate with a global audience.

