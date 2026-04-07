King Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: KRFG) Subsidiary Heavenly Grace Limited Returned 35 Collectible Items to Seller

HONG KONG, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG) ("KRFG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Heavenly Grace Limited ("HGL"), has completed the return and refund of 35 collectible items with Herbertini Limited by executing the refund clause in the previously signed sales agreement, pursuant to which 62,624,906 shares of common stock of the Company were issued to Herbertini Limited.

On 30 December, 2025, HGL has decided to execute the return and refund option due to the long delay of successful selling of the batch of collectible items, and in connection with such return, 62,624,906 shares of KRFG common stock was returned and cancelled by the Company.

"This decision is made based on the specific batch of collectible items," said Polin Wong, CEO of KRFG, "we will continue to seek for more profitable collectible items to grow our collectibles business and always be protecting the investment values of our investors. We have also been working with auction houses in different regions to increase our sales channels and market opportunities."

About King Resources, Inc.

King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing high-potential businesses. Through its subsidiaries, including Heavenly Grace Limited, the Company aims to generate sustainable revenue streams and maximize returns for its investors through business consultation services, as well as investing and selling of high value collectible items.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that KRFG is a holding company. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in KRFG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 10-K filed on July 15, 2025. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. KRFG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

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SOURCE King Resources, Inc.