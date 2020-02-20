King Salman Relief Center launches 2nd International Humanitarian Forum

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre [KSrelief] in Saudi Arabia is to host the 2nd International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh on March 1-2, 2020. The event is one of the most significant on the humanitarian calendar and will see some of the world's leading humanitarian experts gather to explore meaningful change and ways to deliver assistance more efficiently.

The forum will address some of the world's most pressing current global humanitarian challenges, drawing on best practices from leading humanitarian actors to find solutions that will benefit all in need.

Announcing the event, the Supervisor General of KSrelief, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, said "The 2nd Riyadh International Forum comes at a time when there are many challenges facing the international humanitarian community. This is a unique opportunity for the key humanitarian actors, experts and scientists to come together to debate the current challenges in an open, transparent and honest manner. Unless we come up with more innovative ways to increase the impact and effectiveness of our work, we will be letting down those who need our help the most…it is our duty to act."

Among those attending are the Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Sir Mark Lowcock; the Executive Director of the WFP David Beasley; the UNHCR High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy and others.

Dr Al Rabeeah stated that Saudi Arabia is an increasingly influential player in the international humanitarian community, adding that the upcoming forum will provide a platform to discuss practical solutions to some of the world's most urgent humanitarian challenges by drawing on best practices from leading humanitarian organizations.

Founded in 2015, KSRelief has supported over 1,200 projects around the world addressing issues including food security, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, education, and water sanitation. In 2019 they donated nearly a billion dollars in aid to work with 144 different partners to alleviate the suffering of those in need around the world. Most recently, KSrelief has provided assistance to China to deal with the coronavirus.

