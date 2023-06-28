King Street and Bowery Expand Pan-European Last-Mile Logistics Real Estate Platform

News provided by

King Street Capital Management

28 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Recently launched, fully-integrated platform has acquired 10 assets across five markets in France and Germany

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, and Bowery, an investment and asset management firm specializing in European logistics real estate, have expanded their portfolio of last-mile urban logistics assets through Voyage, their joint venture. The recently launched platform, which focuses on liquid markets in France, Germany and the Netherlands, includes 10 assets totaling 1.3 million square feet across five markets.

Paul Brennan, Managing Director, Co-Head of Real Estate at King Street, said, "We are pleased to partner with Bowery and launch this pan-European last-mile platform to address the supply-demand imbalance in the sector and expand in core European markets. Following the market dislocation last year, we are looking to capitalize on the price correction in the space, despite strong secular tailwinds and embedded downside protection in aggregating last mile assets."

As part of the platform, King Street's European Real Estate team is working closely with Bowery, founded by Jean-Marie Caillon, who, as a former Logicor Managing Director for acquisitions in Europe, leads a team of seasoned logistics real estate professionals in charge of sourcing, acquiring and managing the assets on behalf of Voyage.

"Beyond e-commerce's continued growth calling for efficient logistics solutions, we've seen supply chains respond to international challenges by onshoring operations and near-term inventories, further putting a strain on the available stock of logistics assets," added Caillon. "As this market dynamic continues, we believe there is ample opportunity to support the European logistics sector leveraging Bowery's deep operating experience combined with King Street's underwriting expertise and execution capacity."

Voyage seeks to address an undersupply in the target regions and capture market rental uplift through proactive asset management and refurbishment with a focus on improving the real estate ESG credentials via a fully-integrated platform. Voyage seeks to capitalize on its ability to provide speed and certainty of execution combined with creative solutions addressing the liquidity needs of vendors. Since its inception, Voyage has acquired assets in Paris and Lille, France, and across various established markets in Germany. Voyage continues to expand its presence through investments in established European logistics centres, strategically growing the portfolio in core liquid markets.

About King Street
King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages approximately $22 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com.

Follow King Street on LinkedIn.

About Bowery
Founded in 2020, Bowery is a pan-European investment and asset management company covering the whole spectrum of logistics real estate. Bowery has offices in London and Paris. For more information, please visit www.boweryeurope.com

Media Contacts
King Street
Prosek Partners for King Street
[email protected] 

Bowery
[email protected] 

SOURCE King Street Capital Management

Also from this source

King Street and Bowery Expand Pan-European Last-Mile Logistics Real Estate Platform

King Street Expands Marketing and Investor Relations Team With William McGirr

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.