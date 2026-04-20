King Street Announces New Leadership Structure

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 with $30 billion of assets under management, today announced a new leadership structure.

King Street is implementing a more defined leadership structure through its Global Investment Committee:

Domenico Lia, Partner, and Jeff Rosenbaum, Partner, to co-head the flagship hedge fund strategy and special situations global drawdown strategy, with Lia overseeing International investment activities and Rosenbaum overseeing Americas

Young Choi, Partner and Portfolio Manager of Rockford Tower Capital Management, to head the income-focused opportunistic credit strategy

This new leadership structure will allow King Street to focus its resources on its core credit strategies, reflecting the firm's commitment to investing where it has demonstrated strong, consistent performance and a competitive advantage.

"We are concentrating leadership and investing resources on the strategies where we have the deepest expertise and a clear edge," said Founder and Managing Partner Brian Higgins. "These changes reflect deliberate decisions about where we want to compete and how we want to be organized to win. We believe these enhancements will lead to superior and sustainable results for our investors."

King Street is also refining its real estate strategy. Rather than investing through standalone real estate funds, King Street will pursue real estate investments through its core credit strategies, with a dedicated focus on real estate credit and digital infrastructure.

In connection with this plan, Partners Paul Brennan, Ed Testerman, and David Walch will be departing the firm.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages $30 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com. Follow King Street Capital Management on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE King Street Capital Management