King Street Leads Loan Facility for Voyant Beauty Refinancing

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it led a first-lien term loan facility to support the refinancing of Voyant Beauty, Inc. ("Voyant"), a full-service supply chain and manufacturing partner to leading personal care, beauty and household brands.

The facility will be used to position Voyant for continued growth by refinancing its existing term loan facility, repaying outstanding asset-based loans, and for other general corporate purposes, providing the company with a more flexible capital structure.

"Voyant Beauty is a scaled, market-leading platform with deep technical expertise and a global customer base that includes top consumer brands in several of the most attractive categories in personal care and beauty," said Noah Charney, Head of Capital Markets at King Street. "We are excited to collaborate with the Voyant team and provide the company with flexible capital for expansion and to execute on its key strategic initiatives."

"We are thrilled to partner with King Street as we embark on this next phase of growth," said Brad Schechtman, Chief Financial Officer at Voyant. "This financing solution will allow us to strengthen Voyant's overall competitive positioning as a leading, full-service partner in the personal care industry."

This investment will be led through King Street's Opportunistic Credit Strategy, which targets senior lending opportunities across industries and geographies, leveraging King Street's global platform and structuring capabilities.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages more than $30 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com. Follow King Street Capital Management on LinkedIn.

About Voyant Beauty

Voyant Beauty is a leading, full-service partner in the personal care and beauty industry, serving customers at every stage of the brand lifecycle. Headquartered outside of Chicago, Voyant Beauty's integrated network of innovation and 12 manufacturing facilities delivers responsive solutions and increased speed to market. Additional information about Voyant Beauty can be found at voyantbeauty.com.

