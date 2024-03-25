Kingery Printing Company installs RICOH Pro VC80000 setting new industry standard in commercial printing

Commercial printing and mailing solutions company partners with Ricoh to increase production capacity and accelerate digital transformation

EXTON, Pa, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Kingery Printing Company, a Midwest family-owned and operated printing and mailing solutions company, installed the first RICOH Pro™ VC80000 continuous feed inkjet book printer in North America.

The RICOH Pro VC80000 launched in November 2023 on the heels of the RICOH Pro Z75 cut-sheet inkjet press and is the newest addition to Ricoh's inkjet portfolio. Leveraging AI, the press enables commercial, book, and direct mail printers to experience a new standard for inkjet quality, productivity, and media flexibility to expand their competitive edge and profitability.

Kingery Printing Company, founded in 1968, has grown to 200 team members with facilities located in Effingham and Mattoon, Illinois. Kingery serves publishers throughout the country in the book, catalog, and magazine market segments.

"After visiting the Ricoh team at their Customer Experience Center in Boulder, we knew Ricoh had the solutions and expertise we were looking for to successfully enhance our digital capabilities," said Mike Kingery, President of Kingery Printing Company. "We are incredibly excited to be the first book printer to market with the VC80000, which increases our printing capacity, and addresses a wider market through additional applications. The printing market continues to evolve, and the features and technology built into the VC80000 ensure Kingery Printing and our clients have the benefit of the latest efficiencies available today."

In addition to investing in hardware to aid the shift of certain business from offset to digital, Kingery Printing Company will utilize Ricoh's software solutions, FusionPro® VDP and Ricoh TotalFlow BatchBuilder™, to simplify and automate the production workflow and increase throughput. Mike Kingery added, "The Ricoh software solutions team took the time to understand our applications and helped us develop the automation necessary to be competitive in today's print environment. Their expertise and creativity brought results."

"We have broken new ground in the industry by offering a true offset alternative that will take our customers' businesses and their clients further," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Head of Global Sales Strategy Division & RICOH Graphic Communications North America Sales, RICOH Graphic Communications. "The VC80000 equips customers with the highest level of automation, ensuring they can increase profits and efficiency with unmatched quality, simplicity, speed, and media flexibility to deliver maximum results and streamline workflows."

To experience the RICOH Pro™ VC80000 first-hand, visit the Ricoh stand at drupa 2024 from May 28 to June 7 for its worldwide public debut. Visitors will be invited to experience the HENKAKUVERSE, a virtual production environment where they can learn about how Ricoh's leading-edge technologies can be harnessed for the benefit of their print operations. For more information visit https://www.ricoh-europe.com/news-events/news/step-into-ricohs-henkakuverse-at-drupa-2024/.

For more information about the RICOH Pro VC80000 or to get in touch with a Ricoh sales representative visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/products/pd/equipment/commercial-and-industrial-printing/continuous-feed/pro-vc80000-color-continuous-feed-inkjet-printer.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD). It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2024 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are

the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.