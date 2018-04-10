Kingfisher to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 12

DATE: Thursday April 12, 2018

TIME: 11:00 am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with nearly 1,280 stores in 10 countries across Europe, Russia and Turkey, supported by a team of 78,000 colleagues.

We offer DIY and home improvement products and services to nearly six million customers who shop in our stores and through our digital channels every week. Our customers are everyone wanting to improve their home, as well as the experts and trade professionals who help them.

We believe everyone should have a home they feel good about, so our purpose is to make home improvement accessible for everyone.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingfisher-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-april-12-300627747.html

SOURCE Kingfisher