Kingland Achieves CMMI Level 5 for Software Development Maturity for the Fourth Time in a Row

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk, and regulatory software provider, today announced it has been successfully reappraised at Maturity Level 5 of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Institute's software development practices. This is the fourth consecutive level 5 appraisal dating back to 2018.

Maturity Level 5 is the highest level of appraisal in the CMMI framework and represents an "optimizing" organization. At this level, organizations continually improve their processes based on a quantitative understanding of business objectives and performance outcomes. They use advanced measurement and statistical techniques to manage performance, reduce variability, and drive predictable, high-quality results. Kingland remains among the top tier of CMMI-appraised organizations worldwide operating at this elite level of maturity.

CMMI is a globally recognized set of best practices that enables organizations to enhance performance, strengthen key capabilities, and improve critical business processes. Achieving and maintaining Maturity Level 5 demonstrates Kingland's long-standing commitment to operational excellence, disciplined engineering practices, and continuous innovation.

What does CMMI Level 5 mean for Kingland's global clients? It means predictable delivery, reduced implementation risk, and greater efficiency in deploying mission-critical solutions. Clients benefit from disciplined execution and data-driven decision-making, ultimately saving time and reducing costs across complex data, risk, and compliance initiatives.

