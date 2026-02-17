Kingland Announces new Applied-AI Solutions with the Cloud & AI Platform

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk, and regulatory software provider, today announces a new suite of applied AI solutions powered by the Kingland Cloud & AI platform. These solutions are designed to drive efficiency in critical business processes across public accounting firms, banking and capital markets firms, and insurance companies.

Built on Kingland's regulatory-grade enterprise software and data foundation, the Kingland Cloud & AI platform introduces an orchestration layer that enables firms to rapidly and securely deploy AI across high-impact use cases. By combining document intelligence, structured data, and configurable workflows, the platform enables organizations to automate complex, document-heavy manual processes while maintaining the controls required in regulated environments.

The first set of applied AI solutions focuses on time-intensive, document-driven processes that are central to independence, risk management, and operational oversight. For public accounting firms, the platform enables automated reading of brokerage statements to identify financial interests and compare them against restricted lists. The platform also supports the extraction of client hierarchy information from complex corporate structure documents to identify related entities for independence and conflict-checking purposes.

In banking and capital markets, the same AI orchestration layer is applied to private credit and client relationship documentation. The platform can read and extract key data points such as loan terms, payment schedules, collateral details, and related parties, enabling faster processing, improved data accuracy, and more proactive risk monitoring.

Unlike single-purpose AI tools, the Kingland Cloud & AI platform is designed to scale across use cases and provide a controlled upgrade path as technology rapidly evolves. This approach accelerates time to value while reducing the complexity typically associated with enterprise AI adoption.

By embedding AI directly into critical business workflows, Kingland's applied AI solutions help organizations reduce manual effort, increase processing speed, and enhance data quality, freeing professionals to focus on higher-value analysis and decision-making.

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of regulatory-grade enterprise software solutions, supporting global financial institutions, exchanges, public accounting firms, and other highly regulated entities with critical transformation processes. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive organizations modernize compliance, manage risk, and protect their reputation. For more information, visit www.kingland.com.

