King's College Hospital London Improves EHR Performance and Security with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King's College Hospital London, in Dubai (KCH Dubai), has become one of the first UAE-based health systems to migrate its Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With OCI, KCH Dubai is improving the security, performance, and usability of the EHR resulting in a better experience for its patients and providers. KCH Dubai is now providing more than 1,000 concurrent users across its facilities with access to more efficient workflows and improved system performance. Moving to the cloud has also provided the hospital network with the scalable foundation it needs to simplify integrations and meet its goal of innovating in critical areas such as population health.

Following its rapid migration to OCI, KCH Dubai is seeing positive results across the hospital including cutting the time it takes to access patient information by 50%, a 20% reduction in reviewing each patient's medical chart, and a 25% overall reduction in time spent in the EHR due to faster screen loads and transaction response times. The overall increased speed and responsiveness of the system is helping to streamline processes so clinicians can complete tasks more quickly and free up more time to spend with patients. The performance gains also enable more comprehensive and real-time updates to the patient record, which strengthens communication and care coordination across all caregivers to enhance patient care.

"With Oracle Health, we've seen substantial improvements in our clinical processes, including an increase in the system's speed and responsiveness and a noticeable deduction in the time spent reviewing patient charts across various specialties," said Kimberly Pierce, chief executive officer, KCH Dubai. "Oracle's cloud offering has the technological infrastructure we need to fully embrace future advancements in areas such as generative AI that will benefit our patients and how we deliver care while better supporting our practitioners."

With OCI, KCH Dubai can also now rely on Oracle's real-time threat detection and monitoring, autonomous systems, and team of experts to help protect its networks against the constantly changing cybercrime landscape. In addition, OCI will support scalability of healthcare technology as KCH Dubai expands with new facilities and specialties, ultimately growing its overall operation and capacity to care for its community.

"The combined power of OCI and our EHR is enabling KCH Dubai physicians to be more productive, waste less time in medical records, and refocus more time on patient care," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Moreover, they have the comprehensive platform to continually be able to plug-in the technologies they need to solve their toughest challenges and be more adaptable, predictive, and responsive to evolving healthcare needs."

Learn more about the benefits of OCI for healthcare customers at https://www.oracle.com/health/cloud/oci/.

