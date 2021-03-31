King's Hawaiian Is Taking America's Most Iconic Sandwiches Up A Notch With A Hawaiian Spin This April

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian® bread makes the most iconic sandwiches in America even better! This April, the brand is partnering with three of the most famous sandwich makers from coast to coast – Joe's KC Bar-B-Que in Kansas City, Primanti Bros. in Pennsylvania and Wexler's Deli in L.A. – to put a Hawaiian spin on their most popular creations for a limited-time, available via national delivery with Goldbelly and locally at each restaurant.

From classics like the pulled pork sandwich to an over-the-top ham & cheese piled with fries and an unmatched take on the Reuben, soft and fluffy King's Hawaiian bread is taking each of these fan favorites up a notch by adding just the right touch of sweetness to every sandwich.

These irresistibly delicious collaborations are available to sandwich lovers nationwide via Goldbelly while supplies last between April 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021, as well as at each shop for a limited time:

The King's Hawaiian Z-Man Sandwich from Joe's KC Bar-B-Que in Kansas City features pulled pork tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze, topped with roasted pineapple, provolone, crispy onion rings and BBQ sauce on toasted King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread.

from in features pulled pork tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze, topped with roasted pineapple, provolone, crispy onion rings and BBQ sauce on toasted King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread. The King is a special twist on one of the "Almost Famous" sandwiches from Pennsylvania's own Primanti Bros. , and stacks capicola, spicy candied bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, French fries, coleslaw and honey Dijon mustard between King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread.

is a special twist on one of the "Almost Famous" sandwiches from own , and stacks capicola, spicy candied bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, French fries, coleslaw and honey Dijon mustard between King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread. Wexler's Deli in Los Angeles is offering a special Aloha Reuben, which brings together toasted King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing, plus pineapple for an extra punch of flavor.

"We're out to show the country that everything's better between King's Hawaiian bread. By joining forces with the sandwich experts across the US, along with Goldbelly for nationwide delivery, consumers will have the chance to experience this for themselves," said Chad Donvito, Chief Marketing Officer at King's Hawaiian. "Whether you're enjoying our Sliced Bread, Mini-Sub Rolls or our classic King's Hawaiian Rolls, that melt-in-your-mouth, soft and fluffy texture, and that perfect touch of sweetness, will take any sandwich to the next level."

For tips on how to build better sandwiches using King's Hawaiian bread and to recreate these epic collabs at home anytime, visit www.KingsHawaiian.com. Be sure to follow King's Hawaiian on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and tag #KHSandwichTakeovers to show us your favorite sandwich on King's Hawaiian bread.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE King's Hawaiian

Related Links

https://kingshawaiian.com/

