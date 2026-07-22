KingsCover Expands to 16 States, Adding New Coverage Options to Protect Nearly 200,000 Congregations Nationwide

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KingsCover, a Risk Theory company specializing in insurance solutions for churches and ministries, recently announced expansion into 16 states, including Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The expansion significantly broadens KingsCover's reach, providing access to specialized insurance solutions for a potential market of nearly 200,000 congregations nationwide and extending its protection to more churches, ministries, employees, volunteers, and the communities they serve.

KingsCover is now available in 16 states.

John Murphy, Senior Vice President, commented on KingsCover's continued expansion: "The response from churches and ministries and independent agencies to a new faith-based and faith-aligned insurance solution has shown us in the first 9 months that KingsCover isn't just a Texas Church program- it's needed nationwide! We can't wait to serve more- so more can serve."

Churches and ministries face a distinct and evolving range of exposures – from financial dishonesty and allegations of misconduct to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks – that traditional commercial insurance products may not fully address. KingsCover's expansion reflects its continued commitment to closing gaps through insurance solutions tailored to the operational and ministry-related needs of religious organizations.

Expanded Coverage Options

As part of its continued growth, KingsCover has introduced expanded coverage options designed to address the risks confronting congregations today:

Commercial Crime: Helps protect churches and ministries against losses resulting from employee or volunteer dishonesty, theft, forgery, fraud , and certain external criminal threats. Kidnap and Ransom coverage may also be available as an optional enhancement to eligible property policies.

Helps protect churches and ministries against losses resulting from employee or volunteer dishonesty, theft, forgery, , and certain external criminal threats. Kidnap and Ransom coverage may also be available as an optional enhancement to eligible property policies. Integrated Cyber Liability: Available through KingsCover's liability program, this coverage helps ministries respond to increasingly complex cyber exposures, including data breaches, ransomware attacks, privacy incidents, and related recovery expenses.

About Risk Theory

Risk Theory is a vertically integrated specialty insurance platform built to support specialty underwriting, disciplined risk selection, and scalable program economics. The company operates a diversified portfolio of Managing General Agents that deliver integrated distribution, underwriting, claims, analytics, and compliance capabilities across multiple specialty insurance markets. Risk Theory focuses on identifying differentiated opportunities, partnering with high-caliber insurance professionals, and building durable businesses positioned for long-term leadership within their respective niches.

About KingsCover, A Risk Theory Company

KingsCover provides property and casualty insurance to faith-based nonprofits including religious institutions, houses of worship, and related associations. KingsCover was formed in 2025 in partnership with churches in Texas and has spread across the United States because of its focus on affordability, sustainability, and relevant coverages.

For more information, visit www.kingscover.com or email [email protected]

SOURCE Risk Theory, LLC