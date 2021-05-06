Kingsford® and Everdure Announce Grilling Brand Partnership

OAKLAND, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsford, America's favorite wood-fired fuel for more than 100 years, has announced a partnership with Everdure by Heston Blumenthal, one of the fastest growing grill brands in the U.S. The brands are teaming up to bring the next generation of grillers the best in design, innovation and unique flavor with Everdure grills fueled by Kingsford charcoal.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Everdure by Heston Blumenthal," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, marketing director for Kingsford. "Everdure's design-forward grills combined with Kingsford's unbeatable flavor and performance are a winning combination and our partnership provides new and innovative ways to invite grillers to blaze their own trail."

"Everyone at Everdure is fired up to partner with Kingsford to inspire a new generation of outdoor grillers," said Mark Farrell, senior vice president, North America for Everdure. "Kingsford is an essential ingredient for making any outdoor cooking experience a memorable event. Everdure grills are meticulously designed to harness the power of charcoal fuel, with the aim of making outdoor cooking easy and fun. We look forward to delivering exciting results with Kingsford."

About Kingsford

The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

About Everdure

Everdure, headquartered in Sydney, Australia and California, USA, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for over 35 years. As the inventor of the first ever digital touch charcoal ignition system, The Everdure by Heston range fuses technology, innovation, and award-winning product design that delivers truly outstanding cooking results and unforgettable social occasions. everdurebyheston.com

