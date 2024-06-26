Kingsford® Drafts Jason Kelce As “King Of The Grill.”

Kingsford is enlisting veteran sponsored-retirement partner and ribs MVP Vince Wilfork to welcome Kelce into the world of charcoal and show that "Slow is King" when it comes to life and grilling. Wilfork announced his retirement in 2017 alongside Kingsford, championing a lifestyle centered around quality moments with loved ones around the grill. Now, it's Jason's turn to step up to the coals.

"Now that I have more free time, I'm excited to move into this next chapter with Kingsford," said Kelce. "My Dad taught me how to grill using Kingsford, and I have memories of getting the coals white and hot to make his famous wings. There's nothing like it – taking your time with family and friends around the coals and slowing down the process to really bring in that delicious, smoky flavor."

Football fans and grilling enthusiasts alike can follow along on Jason's quest to master the grill throughout the summer. From friendly competition to exclusive recipes ( www.kingsford.com/king-of-the-grill ), Kelce and Wilfork will bring fans on their journey as Kelce goes from stopping the pass rush to stopping the grill rush – learning how slowing the process enhances the flavor and the experience to become "King of the Grill."

"For those who are used to being the best at everything they do, they know that to be the best, you have to work with the best, and that's why we grill with Kingsford," said Vince Wilfork. "Whether a first-time charcoal user or the neighborhood's grilling All Star, Kingsford has everything you'll need to become a barbecue legend.

Like I said, 'No more cleats, I'm moving on to smoked meats.' And now Jason's getting in on the tasty fun."

Follow along on Kingsford's social channels to keep up with Jason's barbecue journey. To learn more about Kingsford and start your journey to become "King of the Grill," visit kingsford.com.

About Kingsford | An American-made company founded over 100 years ago to make better use of Henry Ford's wood waste, Kingsford remains America's favorite charcoal. Over a decade later, it's still made in the USA with 100% natural ingredients. Whether you're a first-time griller, retired professional football player or the neighborhood's king of the grill – there's no contest on flavor or experience. From the Kingsford Original briquets you grew up with to premium varieties trusted by chefs and grilling professionals, Kingsford is synonymous with the unique experience and authentic, wood-fired flavor of charcoal grilling.

